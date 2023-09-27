Legal Ethics

U.S. Supreme Court Gears Up for New Term Amid Ethics Controversy
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

As the U.S. Supreme Court prepares its new nine-month term, the spotlight isn’t solely on the upcoming pivotal cases. The ethical conduct of the justices is under scrutiny, amplifying concerns over their ties to influential figures.

Ethical Concerns Loom Over Supreme Court

Without a binding ethics code, the Supreme Court has recently been embroiled in controversies involving some of its nine justices. These revelations span interactions with affluent individuals, including private jet trips, extravagant vacations, real estate transactions, and more.

The implications of these ethical concerns extend to Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, both members of the court’s conservative majority. Questions loom about their potential recusal from cases entangled with their connections to involved parties.

  
What
Where


Ongoing Ethics Debate

Legal experts predict that the ethics debate will persist, even as the court tackles cases that could further define gun rights and limit federal agency regulatory authority.

Jeremy Fogel, a retired federal judge and the head of the Berkeley Judicial Institute at the University of California, Berkeley School of Law, expressed, “The usual inquiry at the beginning of a term is, ‘What are the big cases and how is the court likely to rule on those cases?’ But the question about the court’s administration of its own business – I don’t remember ever seeing that at the beginning of a term.”

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Additional Pressure on a Divided Court

The mounting ethical concerns pressure a court already grappling with dwindling public approval. Recent landmark rulings by the conservative majority, including the rejection of a constitutional right to abortion, an expansion of gun rights, and the denial of affirmative action in collegiate admissions, have contributed to a decline in the court’s favorability.

An August Reuters/Ipsos poll found that only 39% of surveyed U.S. adults held a positive view of the court, a drop from 52% in a June 2022 poll conducted just before the abortion decision.



Differing Perspectives on Ethics Allegations

Conservatives argue that the ethics narrative surrounding the court is politically motivated, with liberals attempting to undermine its conservative tilt.

John Malcolm, a legal scholar at the conservative Heritage Foundation think tank, remarked, “I’m sure that it is to some degree hanging like an albatross over the heads, certainly, of Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito. I believe it is the most concerted effort by the left to question the impartiality of and attack the court’s integrity. I think it’s shameful.”

Questions Surrounding Recusal

ProPublica has extensively covered luxurious trips enjoyed by Justice Thomas, courtesy of Texas businessman Harlan Crow, and real estate transactions involving Thomas and a billionaire Republican donor. Recent reports also revealed Thomas’s attendance at summit meetings hosted by the conservative Koch network, which is engaged in a significant case this term.

Justice Alito, too, faced scrutiny for a 2008 private jet trip provided by billionaire hedge fund founder Paul Singer. Alito defended himself, asserting that he had “no obligation” to recuse himself from cases connected to Singer. The justices have the prerogative to decide whether to disqualify themselves due to conflicts of interest.

Donâ€™t miss out on exciting legal job openings â€“ sign up for LawCrossing today.

Calls for Ethical Regulations

Media reports have additionally highlighted a real estate transaction involving Justice Neil Gorsuch and the CEO of a major law firm, along with aides promoting book sales by liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor during her public speaking events.

The lack of formal ethics rules for the justices, including guidelines for recusals, has led some legal experts to question their impartiality. Geoffrey Stone, a University of Chicago Law School professor, emphasized, “I don’t think there’s any principled reason why the justices of the Supreme Court should not be held to the same types of regulations as other federal judges.”

Fogel added, “The absence of an ethics code will continue to fuel doubts, fairly or unfairly, about the court’s integrity.”

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Business/Non-Profit Attorney

USA-MN-Maple Grove

Description: Henningson & Snoxell, Ltd., located in the beautiful city of Maple Grove, is looking...

Apply now

Investigation Paralegal

USA-CO-Denver

We are collaborative, inclusive, customer-centric and our goal is to serve vulnerable individuals an...

Apply now

Personal Injury Attorney

USA-IL-Lincolnwood

We are a prestigious boutique injury and wrongful death firm that has distinguished itself as one of...

Apply now

Legal Assistant/Paralegal/Case Manager (Bilingual w/Personal Injury Exp.)

USA-TX-Houston

Bilingual Paralegals, Case Managers and Legal Assistants with PERSONAL INJURY experience n...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Junior To Mid-Level Patent Associate Attorney

USA-FL-Doral

Doral office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a junior to mid-level patent associa...

Apply Now

Commercial Litigation Attorney

USA-LA-Lafayette

Lafayette office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a commercial litigation attorney...

Apply Now

Mid-level Intellectual Property Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Los Angeles office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a mid-level intellectual prope...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Jason R. Buckley Faces Maine Law License Suspension for Unusual CLE Credit Attempt
Lawyers

Jason R. Buckley Faces Maine Law License Suspension for Unusual CLE Credit Attempt
LegalOn Technologies Unveils LegalOn Templates: Pioneering Contract Drafting Solutions
Legal Technology News

LegalOn Technologies Unveils LegalOn Templates: Pioneering Contract Drafting Solutions
U.S. Department of Education Resolves Discrimination Concerns in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools
Legal News

U.S. Department of Education Resolves Discrimination Concerns in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools
Kiwi Camara, Former CEO of DISCO, Faces Allegations of Sexual Harassment
Breaking News

Kiwi Camara, Former CEO of DISCO, Faces Allegations of Sexual Harassment
Linklaters Initiates Staff Reductions Across Chinese Offices Amidst Legal Industry Layoffs
Legal Layoff News

Linklaters Initiates Staff Reductions Across Chinese Offices Amidst Legal Industry Layoffs
Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer Expands to Boston with Leading Expert Hemmie Chang
Lawyers

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer Expands to Boston with Leading Expert Hemmie Chang
U.S. Appeals Court Suspends Judge Pauline Newman Amid Mental Competency Concerns
Breaking News

U.S. Appeals Court Suspends Judge Pauline Newman Amid Mental Competency Concerns
Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe Welcomes Top Energy Finance Leader
Legal News

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe Welcomes Top Energy Finance Leader
Challenging Affirmative Action: Lawsuit Targets U.S. Military Academy at West Point
Legal News

Challenging Affirmative Action: Lawsuit Targets U.S. Military Academy at West Point
The Growing Trend of “Precruiting” in BigLaw Firms: Early Summer Associate Hiring on the Rise
Law Students

The Growing Trend of “Precruiting” in BigLaw Firms: Early Summer Associate Hiring on the Rise

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top