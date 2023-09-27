Law Students

Cold Calling Debate Sparks Online Controversy
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

In a digital age where the discourse on educational methods can quickly go viral, a heated debate has ignited in law academia. The focus of contention? The use of “cold calls” by law professors. This practice, which involves randomly calling on students in class rather than waiting for volunteers, is now at the forefront of discussion, thanks to a prominent conservative attorney’s social media post critiquing an opt-in approach adopted in a Yale Law School course.

Attorney Adam Mortara’s Twitter Outcry

On a recent Sunday, Adam Mortara, the lead trial lawyer for Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA) in the landmark SFFA v. Harvard case, took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his dismay. Mortara’s post garnered over a million views and generated hundreds of comments. He exclaimed, “The idea of a law school class where students could opt out of being called on! Judges don’t let you put up the red light when you don’t want to answer.”

Donâ€™t miss out on exciting legal job openings â€“ sign up for LawCrossing today.

  
What
Where


The Socratic Method: A Time-Honored Technique Under Scrutiny

The debate revolves around the Socratic Method, an instructional technique that includes cold calling and has been employed in legal education since 1870. Proponents argue that the prospect of being called upon at any moment encourages students to stay engaged with their readings and hones their ability to think on their feet. However, critics contend that cold calling induces unnecessary anxiety among students and is outdated.

Yale Law School’s Stance

Yale Law School has no formal policy prohibiting cold calling in the classroom. Faculty members can choose their preferred discussion formats, and many instructors, including the dean, opt for cold calling as their preferred method.

Lessons from Failure and the Mental Health Debate

Recounting his own law school experience, Mortara cited a botched response to a cold call as one of his favorite interactions. He believes such failures teach students resilience and the ability to bounce back from challenges. However, the Socratic Method has faced increased scrutiny over the past decade as law schools prioritize student mental health. A 2021 study found that cold calling and grading curves increase unhappiness among first-year law students. Concurrently, a separate survey highlighted high levels of anxiety and depression among law students.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Knowledge is power, and knowing your earning potential is no exception. Check out LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys to gain valuable insights.

Diverse Approaches in Legal Education

In response to these concerns, some professors now employ a middle-of-the-road approach, allowing students to opt out of cold calls several times or during specific topics. Others, however, eschew cold calling altogether. George Washington law lecturer Randall Eliason expressed his perspective, stating, “I’ve never understood the claim that anxiety and fear of being humiliated are good pedagogical tools.”



The debate surrounding cold calls in legal education remains fervent, reflecting the evolving landscape of teaching methods in the pursuit of academic excellence and student well-being.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Business/Non-Profit Attorney

USA-MN-Maple Grove

Description: Henningson & Snoxell, Ltd., located in the beautiful city of Maple Grove, is looking...

Apply now

Investigation Paralegal

USA-CO-Denver

We are collaborative, inclusive, customer-centric and our goal is to serve vulnerable individuals an...

Apply now

Personal Injury Attorney

USA-IL-Lincolnwood

We are a prestigious boutique injury and wrongful death firm that has distinguished itself as one of...

Apply now

Legal Assistant/Paralegal/Case Manager (Bilingual w/Personal Injury Exp.)

USA-TX-Houston

Bilingual Paralegals, Case Managers and Legal Assistants with PERSONAL INJURY experience n...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Junior To Mid-Level Patent Associate Attorney

USA-FL-Doral

Doral office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a junior to mid-level patent associa...

Apply Now

Commercial Litigation Attorney

USA-LA-Lafayette

Lafayette office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a commercial litigation attorney...

Apply Now

Mid-level Intellectual Property Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Los Angeles office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a mid-level intellectual prope...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Jason R. Buckley Faces Maine Law License Suspension for Unusual CLE Credit Attempt
Lawyers

Jason R. Buckley Faces Maine Law License Suspension for Unusual CLE Credit Attempt
LegalOn Technologies Unveils LegalOn Templates: Pioneering Contract Drafting Solutions
Legal Technology News

LegalOn Technologies Unveils LegalOn Templates: Pioneering Contract Drafting Solutions
U.S. Department of Education Resolves Discrimination Concerns in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools
Legal News

U.S. Department of Education Resolves Discrimination Concerns in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools
Kiwi Camara, Former CEO of DISCO, Faces Allegations of Sexual Harassment
Breaking News

Kiwi Camara, Former CEO of DISCO, Faces Allegations of Sexual Harassment
Linklaters Initiates Staff Reductions Across Chinese Offices Amidst Legal Industry Layoffs
Legal Layoff News

Linklaters Initiates Staff Reductions Across Chinese Offices Amidst Legal Industry Layoffs
Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer Expands to Boston with Leading Expert Hemmie Chang
Lawyers

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer Expands to Boston with Leading Expert Hemmie Chang
U.S. Appeals Court Suspends Judge Pauline Newman Amid Mental Competency Concerns
Breaking News

U.S. Appeals Court Suspends Judge Pauline Newman Amid Mental Competency Concerns
Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe Welcomes Top Energy Finance Leader
Legal News

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe Welcomes Top Energy Finance Leader
Challenging Affirmative Action: Lawsuit Targets U.S. Military Academy at West Point
Legal News

Challenging Affirmative Action: Lawsuit Targets U.S. Military Academy at West Point
The Growing Trend of “Precruiting” in BigLaw Firms: Early Summer Associate Hiring on the Rise
Law Students

The Growing Trend of “Precruiting” in BigLaw Firms: Early Summer Associate Hiring on the Rise

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top