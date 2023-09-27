Legal Technology News

Big Tech’s Push to Promote AI Faces Regulatory Concerns
Artificial Intelligence Lobbying Intensifies Across U.S. Statehouses

As apprehensions of potential unfriendly AI regulations loom, technology giants like Amazon.com Inc., Google, and Microsoft Corp. are stepping up their lobbying efforts in state legislatures across the United States. To foster a favorable environment for AI, these companies prioritize education and engagement with lawmakers, hoping to gain their goodwill before advocating for less restrictive policies. This article delves into their strategies and motivations.

A Focus on AI Education

Matt Wing, a political consultant working with companies like Uber Technologies Inc., emphasizes the importance of education in this context. He points out that many lawmakers lack a thorough understanding of AI technology, presenting a valuable opportunity for tech companies to positively shape the narrative around AI as regulatory discussions take shape.

  
The Growing Significance of Statehouses

AI companies are increasingly recognizing the importance of state-level engagement, especially given the divided nature of the federal government. Their lobbying efforts encompass a range of initiatives, from Amazon-sponsored policy panels to meetings between Microsoft and state legislators. Google has been proactive in testifying before Connecticut lawmakers on AI-related matters.

Building Trust and Dispelling Misconceptions

AI firms are dedicated to normalizing AI technology. Their efforts include explaining the distinctions between large language models and machine learning techniques. They aim to dispel AI fears and misconceptions, particularly in light of conspiracy theories that have fueled public unease. Google’s Bard, for instance, focuses on everyday applications, such as spelling correction and language translation, rather than dystopian scenarios.

Engaging with Lawmakers

Companies like Amazon, Google, and Meta Platforms Inc. are participating in events and discussions related to AI. They emphasize corporate responsibility and the importance of trust-building within the AI ecosystem. Microsoft has been particularly active in New York, engaging with state officials and legislators to discuss AI policy positions.

The State-Level Regulatory Landscape

Several states are passing laws to study AI and explore potential regulations formally. Tech companies like Google have testified before state task forces, highlighting their commitment to responsible AI development. They seek to work collaboratively with lawmakers to ensure any regulations are fair, informed, and conducive to innovation.



Federal vs. State Regulation

While federal-level progress on AI regulation remains uncertain, states are poised to act more swiftly, similar to the enactment of privacy laws. Tech companies are trying to influence state regulations, emphasizing that appropriate code can enhance trust in AI while providing clear guidance for the industry.

Protecting Profits or Promoting the Common Good?

Critics argue that AI companies are primarily motivated by profit rather than societal welfare. However, these firms contend that they are open to regulation that promotes trust in AI and provides clarity to the industry. Their lobbying efforts at the state level aim to ensure a favorable environment for AI innovation.

In summary, Big Tech’s lobbying efforts in state legislatures are driven by the desire to shape AI regulation positively while fostering a conducive environment for AI development and adoption. These companies are engaging with lawmakers, emphasizing education, and working towards building trust in AI technology at the state level.

