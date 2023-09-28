Lawyers

Paris-Based Lawyers Make Significant Move to Proskauer Rose
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

In an undisclosed but substantial transition, a group of lawyers from Shearman & Sterling’s Paris office is joining Proskauer Rose, a prominent New York-founded law firm. This move involves 15 attorneys who are accompanying four partners in their shifts.

Key Figures in the Transition

Among the prominent figures in this move are Xavier Norlain, formerly the head of Shearman’s Paris office, and the private equity transactional partners Jeremy Scemama, Maud Manon, and Matthieu Lampel, all of whom have now become part of the Proskauer team.

  
What
Where


Earlier Reports and Media Coverage

This significant development was initially reported in other media outlets earlier this month, although the precise number of lawyers involved had remained undisclosed.

Donâ€™t waste time scrolling through job postings. BCG Attorney Search has the best legal jobs in your area.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Timing and Context

This transition coincides with Shearman’s preparations for a merger with the London-founded firm Allen & Overy. The merger process includes partner voting, set to commence on Thursday and expected to conclude by October 13.



The Expertise of the Four Partners

Notably, the four partners specializing in M&A, leveraged finance, and restructuring joined Shearman in the fall of 2021, having previously been part of the DLA Piper team in France.

High-Profile Clientele

As highlighted on Proskauer’s website, all four partners boast a client roster with prominent names such as private equity firm Carlyle Group and the French national investment bank Bpifrance. Xavier Norlain emphasized aligning his team’s practice area and client base with Proskauer, calling it a “perfect match.”

Proskauer’s Ambitious Plans

Proskauer has set ambitious goals for its Paris office, aiming to replicate its success in London. The firm focuses in Paris on private capital and asset management. Proskauer has a team of over 800 lawyers, with over 130 based in its London office. In Paris, the office now includes the new partners and comprises approximately 35 lawyers.

Simplify your legal research. Subscribe to JDJournal and stay informed with just a click.

Amicable Departures and Changing Landscape

Shearman & Sterling characterized the departures as “amicable.” Norlain pointed out that the impending merger with Allen & Overy had shifted the outlook for opportunities for his team. He noted that Proskauer aligns better with their goals in France.

Contrasting Office Sizes

According to its website, Allen & Overy already maintains a substantial presence in Paris, boasting around 140 lawyers. This contrasts with Shearman’s smaller Paris office, which lists fewer than 30 lawyers.

Ongoing Departures from Shearman

It’s important to note that Shearman & Sterling has seen teams and individual lawyers depart to rival firms in the United States and internationally over the past year.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Intake Paralegal

USA-PA-Philadelphia

Pay $30,000 - $50,000 a year Job Type Full-time Shift and Schedule 8 hour shift Mo...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Litigation Attorney (Lateral Partner/Senior Associate)

USA-DE-Wilmington

Rawle & Henderson LLP\'s Wilmington Delaware office seeks an experienced medical malpractice defense...

Apply now

Legal Assistant/Paralegal/Case Manager (Bilingual w/Personal Injury Exp.)

USA-TX-Houston

Bilingual Paralegals, Case Managers and Legal Assistants with PERSONAL INJURY experience n...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-FL-Fort Lauderdale

Black Law P.A. seeks to add a motivated attorney with 3-6 years of civil litigation experience. We s...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Junior To Mid-Level Patent Associate Attorney

USA-FL-Doral

Doral office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a junior to mid-level patent associa...

Apply Now

Commercial Litigation Attorney

USA-LA-Lafayette

Lafayette office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a commercial litigation attorney...

Apply Now

Mid-level Intellectual Property Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Los Angeles office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a mid-level intellectual prope...

Apply Now

Most Popular

California State Bar Considers Innovative Licensing Pathway for Law Graduates
Law Students

California State Bar Considers Innovative Licensing Pathway for Law Graduates
Robert Kindler Returns to Law, Sees Lawyers as Deal-Makers
Lawyers

Robert Kindler Returns to Law, Sees Lawyers as Deal-Makers
Stroock & Pillsbury Enter Talks: Potential Merger on the Horizon
Legal News

Stroock & Pillsbury Enter Talks: Potential Merger on the Horizon
Hiring Struggles Plague U.S. Attorney’s Office in Eastern Oklahoma Amid Caseload Surge
Legal Jobs

Hiring Struggles Plague U.S. Attorney’s Office in Eastern Oklahoma Amid Caseload Surge
New York State Bar Association Offers Comprehensive Blueprint to Enhance Legal Diversity
Law Students

New York State Bar Association Offers Comprehensive Blueprint to Enhance Legal Diversity
Jason R. Buckley Faces Maine Law License Suspension for Unusual CLE Credit Attempt
Lawyers

Jason R. Buckley Faces Maine Law License Suspension for Unusual CLE Credit Attempt
LegalOn Technologies Unveils LegalOn Templates: Pioneering Contract Drafting Solutions
Legal Technology News

LegalOn Technologies Unveils LegalOn Templates: Pioneering Contract Drafting Solutions
U.S. Department of Education Resolves Discrimination Concerns in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools
Legal News

U.S. Department of Education Resolves Discrimination Concerns in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools
Advancing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: Strategies to Avoid Legal Challenges
Law Students

Advancing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: Strategies to Avoid Legal Challenges
Legal Team Seeks $229 Million in Fees Following Tesla Compensation Battle
Breaking News

Legal Team Seeks $229 Million in Fees Following Tesla Compensation Battle

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top