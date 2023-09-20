Legal News

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe Welcomes Top Energy Finance Leader
Boosting its Energy and Infrastructure Team

John Eliason Joins Orrick’s Legal Roster

In a strategic move to capitalize on the growing momentum in the energy and infrastructure sector, U.S. law firm Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe has announced the addition of a prominent leader from a rival firm. John Eliason, a seasoned practitioner in Greenberg Traurig’s energy project finance practice, has partnered with Orrick’s team. This development comes from increased activity triggered by the Biden administration’s ambitious energy investment and infrastructure legislation.

  
What
Where


Commitment to Energy Transition and Legal Demand

Eliason emphasized Orrick’s steadfast commitment to the energy transition and its readiness to meet the surge in legal demand driven by the $430 billion U.S. Inflation Reduction Act proposed by the Biden administration. This act includes a range of provisions, such as tax credits promoting cleaner domestic energy production and manufacturing. Additionally, Eliason acknowledged the impact of the $1 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden in 2021.

Greenberg Traurig’s Response

A spokesperson from Greenberg Traurig conveyed their best wishes to Eliason on his new journey with Orrick. Simultaneously, Greenberg Traurig has been expanding its energy practice by recruiting energy lawyers in strategic locations, including Atlanta, London, Singapore, and Washington.



A Wave of Industry Movement

Eliason’s transition is part of a broader trend in the legal industry, with numerous energy and infrastructure-focused professionals moving between law firms. Just recently, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett bolstered its energy and infrastructure practice in Houston by adding a partner from Sidley Austin. Similarly, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison strengthened its energy and infrastructure team by bringing a leading partner from Latham & Watkins on board.

Building Bench Strength in Response to Industry Developments

Eliason highlighted the significance of strengthening legal teams during this pivotal development period in the energy sector, stating, “Law firms recognize this is the time to build up bench strength because of what’s happening out there on the development side.”

Incentives for Clean Energy Manufacturing

Under the Inflation Reduction Act, incentives are provided to global electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturers and automakers to establish manufacturing plants in North America. A notable recent example is the announcement by Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker of China’s Gotion High-tech Co Ltd’s plan to develop a $2 billion EV lithium battery manufacturing plant in Manteno, Illinois.

By strategically expanding its team with the addition of John Eliason, Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe is well-positioned to navigate the evolving landscape of energy and infrastructure law, responding effectively to the legislative changes and industry growth initiated by the Biden administration.

