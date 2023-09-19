Legal News

Biden Administration Takes Aim at Health Insurers Over Mental Health Care Compliance
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

New Proposed Rules and Threatened Fines Raise Controversy

The Biden administration is intensifying its efforts to hold health insurers accountable for their compliance with federal law, which mandates equal treatment for mental health care alongside other healthcare services. Recent developments have ignited a contentious debate between the administration, insurers, and prominent companies.

The Proposed Rules: A Bid for Compliance

  
What
Where


The Biden administration has unveiled a set of proposed rules designed to compel health insurers to adhere to the federal law regarding mental health care. The ominous threat of substantial fines accompanies these regulations if insurers fail to comply.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

Facing the Stick: Imminent Fines

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The administration has wielded a formidable stick, proposing fines amounting to $100 per policyholder per day for insurers found exploiting perceived loopholes to limit their mental health care payouts. Alleged tactics include demanding physicians seek insurer approval before delivering care, lowering reimbursement rates for mental health providers, and deliberately restricting the number of in-network physicians accessible to patients.

Insurers’ Defense: Pleas of Innocence and Innovation



Health insurance companies have vigorously defended their position, asserting their innocence. Supported by some of the nation’s largest corporations, they contend that the Biden administration’s plan may exacerbate the problem rather than resolve it.

Insurers have highlighted their ongoing efforts to enhance access to mental health care. They point to investments in technology, such as telehealth services, expanding their provider networks, and increasing reimbursement rates for mental health providers. Additionally, they are working towards integrating mental health into primary care settings.

Make informed decisions in real time. Subscribe to JDJournal and be in the know with the latest legal updates.

The Real Issue: Lack of Qualified Providers

Insurers argue that the fundamental issue lies in the scarcity of qualified mental health care providers. According to the health policy research group KFF, nearly half of the U.S. population resides in areas with a shortage of mental health workers.

White House’s Perspective: A Disturbing Report

In defense of their stance, the White House refers to a 2022 report submitted to Congress by the Health and Human Services, Labor, and Treasury departments. The report revealed a glaring non-compliance among the 156 insurance plans and issuers examined, failing to adhere to the rules established in the 2008 law.

A Simple Problem or Financial Stringency?

Advocates of the Biden administration’s rules argue that insurers intentionally reduce mental health reimbursement to cut costs. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) encapsulates this viewpoint: “The insurers are cracking down on mental health reimbursement to save money.”

The tension between the administration’s pursuit of compliance and insurers’ claims of insufficiency in the mental healthcare workforce remains a contentious issue in the healthcare sector, with no clear resolution.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-LA-New Orleans

Growing Gretna Law Firm is seeking to hire an experienced full time Associate Attorney for Criminal ...

Apply now

Employment Attorney

USA-FL-Tampa

What our attorneys do: Defend employment law cases in federal and state courts throughout...

Apply now

Full-Time Nurse Case Manager

USA-TX-Houston

The Law Offices of Domingo Garcia in Houston is seeking a full-time nurse case manager to assist in ...

Apply now

Environmental Attorney

India-Delhi-Delhi

They focus on environmental rights and laws and may work on projects relating to renewable energy, s...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

First-Party Property Attorney

USA-FL-Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks first-party property attor...

Apply Now

First-Party Property Attorney

USA-FL-Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks first-party property attor...

Apply Now

Land Use Partner

USA-CA-Irvine

Irvine office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a land use partner ideally with ext...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Squire Patton Boggs Expands its Antitrust Team with Former Meta Associate General Counsel
Legal News

Squire Patton Boggs Expands its Antitrust Team with Former Meta Associate General Counsel
Youngest Harvard Law School Graduate, Kiwi Camara, Sets Sail on New Ventures After Exiting CS Disco Inc.
Breaking News

Youngest Harvard Law School Graduate, Kiwi Camara, Sets Sail on New Ventures After Exiting CS Disco Inc.
Binance US CEO Brian Shroder Departs Amid Ongoing Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Binance US CEO Brian Shroder Departs Amid Ongoing Challenges
Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher Modifies Diversity Scholarship Criteria
Law Students

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher Modifies Diversity Scholarship Criteria
NextGen Bar Exam: A Shorter Path to Legal Competence
Law Students

NextGen Bar Exam: A Shorter Path to Legal Competence
Brian Brooks Joins O’Melveny & Myers as Partner in Financial Services
Legal News

Brian Brooks Joins O’Melveny & Myers as Partner in Financial Services
Clifford Chance Bolsters Its U.S. Team with Three Technology and Outsourcing Experts
Lawyers

Clifford Chance Bolsters Its U.S. Team with Three Technology and Outsourcing Experts
California Community Colleges Face Funding Challenges as COVID Relief Funds Dry Up
Law Students

California Community Colleges Face Funding Challenges as COVID Relief Funds Dry Up
Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison Bolsters Private Equity Practice with Key Partner Hires
Legal News

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison Bolsters Private Equity Practice with Key Partner Hires
Google Faces Major Antitrust Trial in the U.S.
Breaking News

Google Faces Major Antitrust Trial in the U.S.

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top