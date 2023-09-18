Legal News

New York State Enforces Pay Transparency Law
Download PDF
Starting this Sunday, employers in New York State with four or more employees face a new requirement: they must include a salary or salary range in all job postings. This significant change stems from the Pay Transparency Law, which Governor Kathy Hochul signed into law in late 2022. Employers were given a 270-day grace period to prepare for this change, with the clock starting on December 21, 2022.

Mandating Salary Transparency

The crux of the Pay Transparency Law is the mandate for job postings to specify a minimum and maximum annual salary or hourly rates that the employer believes, in good faith, to be accurate at the time of posting. The law’s objective, as outlined by the state Department of Labor, is to provide job seekers with upfront information and combat systemic pay inequity and discriminatory wage-setting and hiring practices.

  
Expanding a NYC Initiative Statewide

This requirement in New York State is an extension of a similar law that came into effect in New York City on November 1, 2022. This citywide law compelled employers to disclose minimum and maximum starting salaries for all job advertisements, promotions, or transfer opportunities.

Empowering Equal Pay Advocates

The driving force behind these laws is to empower women and individuals from diverse backgrounds to advocate for equal pay. By ensuring transparency in salary disclosures, these regulations aim to eliminate pay disparities based on age, gender, race, or unrelated skills. They also provide underpaid workers with the means to identify pay disparities for similar job roles.



Joining the Ranks of Progressive States

New York State joins a select group of regions, including California and Colorado, with similar laws. This underscores the growing demand for transparency to combat pay inequity and discrimination.

Extending to Remote Employees

Notably, the Pay Transparency Law also applies to remote employees working outside New York but reporting to a supervisor, office, or worksite within the state. However, government agencies and temporary help firms are exempt from this requirement.

Navigating Compliance Challenges

While the law is a step toward fairer employment practices, some organizations, like the New York Business Council, express concerns about the potential administrative burden it places on employers. Ensuring compliance with the new regulations may prove challenging, particularly for small employers who may not be aware of the law’s specifics.

Setting a Suitable Salary Range

To avoid compliance issues and set an appropriate salary range, employers are advised to evaluate the compensation of current employees. This proactive approach can help adhere to the law’s requirements and promote transparency in hiring practices.

A Win for Labor Rights

State Senator Jessica Ramos, representing parts of Queens, sees the Pay Transparency Law as a significant victory for labor rights groups. She believes it addresses the demands of today’s workers, especially younger generations, who seek transparency in understanding the value of their work.

In Conclusion

In conclusion, New York State’s implementation of the Pay Transparency Law represents a substantial stride towards fairer employment practices. It aligns with a broader national trend advocating for salary transparency and equity in the workplace, emphasizing the importance of equal pay for equal work.

