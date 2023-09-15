Legal Challenges Mount as States Seek to Block Trump from Election Ballots

Constitutional Maneuver at Play

Amidst a flurry of legal challenges former President Donald Trump faced in both federal and state courts, a significant movement is gaining momentum across several states. This movement aims to prevent Trump’s inclusion on primary and general election ballots. The foundation of this effort rests on a relatively obscure constitutional provision known as the disqualification clause, which is nestled within Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

Donâ€™t waste time scrolling through job postings. BCG Attorney Search has the best legal jobs in your area.

What

Where

Search Jobs

Voter Lawsuits Invoke Constitutional Argument

This constitutional maneuver has come into play through two separate lawsuits initiated by voters in Colorado and Minnesota. These legal actions assert that Donald Trump is constitutionally unsuitable for federal office due to his alleged involvement in the events surrounding the January 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Simplify your legal research. Subscribe to JDJournal and stay informed with just a click.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Setting the Stage for High-Stakes Legal Battles

The lawsuits targeting the former president have now set the stage for high-stakes legal battles. These upcoming legal showdowns serve as a critical litmus test for assessing the strength and applicability of a constitutional provision established in the wake of the Civil War. The outcomes of these legal proceedings possess the potential to impact the Republican primary profoundly. Notably, if Trump, currently the leading contender for the GOP nomination, is deemed ineligible to pursue the presidency for a third time, it could significantly reshape the political landscape.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.



MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More