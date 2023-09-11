Law Students

Elena Kagan to Headline Notre Dame Forum 2023: The Future of Democracy
Download PDF
Elena Kagan, esteemed U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice, is set to headline the inaugural event of the 2023-24 Notre Dame Forum. This engaging discussion will unfold on September 22, 2023, marking a momentous occasion in the University’s rich history.

Justice Kagan Takes Center Stage

In an intellectually stimulating conversation moderated by G. Marcus Cole, the Joseph A. Matson Dean of Notre Dame Law School, Justice Kagan will delve into the intricacies of her role on the highest court in the land. The event is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and will take place at the Leighton Concert Hall within the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center.

  
What
Where


The Notre Dame Forum: A Tradition of Thought Leadership

Initiated in 2005 and hosted by University President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., the Notre Dame Forum is an annual platform for thought-provoking discussions. Each year, it revolves around a pivotal theme of global significance. The focal point of the 2023 forum is “The Future of Democracy.”

Father Jenkins’ Aspirations

President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., expressed his enthusiasm about hosting Justice Kagan, emphasizing the unique role of the judiciary in democracy. He hopes this conversation will inspire citizens to reflect on the privileges and responsibilities associated with democracy.

Ticket Information



While the event is open to members of the Notre Dame campus community, admission requires tickets, which will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center Ticket Office one hour before the event. Attendees must present their Notre Dame identification cards at the entrance.

Livestream and Media Coverage

For those unable to secure tickets, a live stream of the conversation will be accessible on Notre Dame Law School’s YouTube channel. Additionally, the event will be open for media coverage.

Meeting with Notre Dame Law School

During her visit, Justice Kagan will engage with Notre Dame Law School students and faculty. Dean Cole expressed his deep honor at having one of the nation’s preeminent jurists on campus, highlighting the invaluable learning opportunity for the Notre Dame community.

Justice Kagan’s Distinguished Career

Nominated by President Barack Obama in May 2010, Justice Elena Kagan assumed her role on the Supreme Court, becoming its 112th justice and fourth woman. Before her Supreme Court appointment, she held the position of United States solicitor general, appointed by President Obama in 2009. Her career also includes serving as the dean of Harvard Law School from 2003 to 2009 and holding various roles in President Bill Clinton’s administration.

Educational Background

A New York native, Justice Kagan is a Princeton University alumna. She pursued a master’s degree in philosophy at the University of Oxford and earned her juris doctor from Harvard Law School.

Continuing Tradition

Justice Kagan joins a distinguished list of Supreme Court justices who have visited Notre Dame in recent years. This illustrious group includes Justice Samuel Alito, Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Chief Justice John Roberts, Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Justice Clarence Thomas, and the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Each of these visits has enriched the Notre Dame community with insights into the workings of the highest court in the land.

