Lawyers

Elon Musk’s X Corp Challenges California’s Content Moderation Law
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Legal Battle Over Assembly Bill 587 Sparks Constitutional Debate

In a high-stakes legal showdown, Elon Musk’s X Corp has filed a lawsuit against the state of California, challenging the constitutionality of Assembly Bill 587 (AB 587). The law, signed by California Governor Gavin Newsom in September 2022, mandates that social media companies disclose their content moderation policies. X Corp contends that AB 587 infringes upon the First Amendment of the United States Constitution.

The Constitutional Clash

  
What
Where


X Corp’s legal challenge centers on its assertion that AB 587’s primary objective is to coerce social media platforms into censoring constitutionally protected content deemed problematic by the state. The company argues that the First Amendment unequivocally prohibits such government interference in the editorial judgment of traditional publishers.

Moreover, X Corp raises a second constitutional concern by contending that AB 587 violates the Dormant Commerce Clause of the US Constitution. This clause restricts states from enacting laws that excessively burden interstate commerce. X Corp argued that the law’s disclosure requirements unduly burden companies engaged in interstate commerce, contravening this constitutional principle.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Seeking Legal Remedies

In response to these constitutional concerns, X Corp has sought declaratory and injunctive relief through its legal action. The company aims to have AB 587 invalidated on the grounds of First Amendment infringement and violations of the Dormant Commerce Clause.



AB 587: A Closer Look

Assembly Bill 587, signed into law by Governor Newsom, compels social media companies to be more transparent about their content moderation practices. This includes the public disclosure of how these platforms define and enforce policies related to various content categories, such as hate speech, racism, extremism, disinformation, harassment, and foreign political interference. Social media companies must also provide information and statistics concerning their actions in moderating these content categories.

Make informed decisions in real time. Subscribe to JDJournal and be in the know with the latest legal updates.

Global Calls for Transparency

California is not alone in its call for transparency from social media giants. In June, the Australia eSafety Commissioner initiated legal action against Twitter, demanding information about the platform’s strategies to combat online hate. Furthermore, earlier this year, US Representatives Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Mark Takano (D-CA) urged Elon Musk, the owner of the social media platform, to address the rise in hate speech since his acquisition of the platform in October 2022.

As this legal battle unfolds, it raises critical questions about the intersection of constitutional rights, government regulation, and the responsibilities of social media platforms in the digital age. The outcome of this lawsuit will undoubtedly have far-reaching implications for the future of content moderation on social media platforms, both in California and beyond.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Deputy District Attorney - Levels III and IV

USA-CA-Auburn

The Placer County District Attorney’s Office is excited to announce an opening for Deputy Dist...

Apply now

Litigation Associate

USA-CA-Irvine

Are you a talented and experienced litigator looking to join a dynamic boutique law firm that values...

Apply now

Receptionist

USA-CA-Los Angeles

The Receptionist (Bilingual – English & Spanish) is responsible for overall front of...

Apply now

Personal Injury Paralegal

USA-CA-Los Angeles

The Paralegal/Litigation Secretary professional will work directly and support the Persona...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Mid-level Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Los Angeles office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a mid-level litigation associa...

Apply Now

Commercial Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Torrance

Torrance office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a commercial litigation associate...

Apply Now

Junior Private Wealth Services Associate Attorney

USA-FL-Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a junior private wealth se...

Apply Now

Most Popular

President Biden’s Overtime Pay Rule Sparks Controversy and Legal Challenges
Legal News

President Biden’s Overtime Pay Rule Sparks Controversy and Legal Challenges
New Illinois Law Mandates Salary Disclosure in Job Postings
Legal News

New Illinois Law Mandates Salary Disclosure in Job Postings
AI Boosts Performance for Low-Achieving Law Students, But Hinders Top Performers, Study Reveals
Legal Technology News

AI Boosts Performance for Low-Achieving Law Students, But Hinders Top Performers, Study Reveals
Florida Hedge Funds Seek Intervention in Louisiana Law Firm Disciplinary Case Over Hurricane Lawsuits
Breaking News

Florida Hedge Funds Seek Intervention in Louisiana Law Firm Disciplinary Case Over Hurricane Lawsuits
Donald Trump Requests Trial Delay in Civil Fraud Lawsuit by New York Attorney General Letitia James
Breaking News

Donald Trump Requests Trial Delay in Civil Fraud Lawsuit by New York Attorney General Letitia James
Oregon Pioneers Innovative Attorney Licensing Pathway Without Bar Exam Requirement
Law Students

Oregon Pioneers Innovative Attorney Licensing Pathway Without Bar Exam Requirement
Federal Circuit Judges Respond to 96-Year-Old Colleague’s Lawsuit Over Probe
Legal Ethics

Federal Circuit Judges Respond to 96-Year-Old Colleague’s Lawsuit Over Probe
Clarence Thomas Seeks Legal Counsel to Challenge the Politics of Controversy
Legal News

Clarence Thomas Seeks Legal Counsel to Challenge the Politics of Controversy
North Carolina Attorney Faces Disciplinary Hearing Over Use of Fake Client Strategy
Lawyers

North Carolina Attorney Faces Disciplinary Hearing Over Use of Fake Client Strategy
Delaware Supreme Court Upholds High Bail for Noncapital Defendants
Legal News

Delaware Supreme Court Upholds High Bail for Noncapital Defendants

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top