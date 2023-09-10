Elon Musk’s X Corp Challenges California’s Content Moderation Law

Legal Battle Over Assembly Bill 587 Sparks Constitutional Debate

In a high-stakes legal showdown, Elon Musk’s X Corp has filed a lawsuit against the state of California, challenging the constitutionality of Assembly Bill 587 (AB 587). The law, signed by California Governor Gavin Newsom in September 2022, mandates that social media companies disclose their content moderation policies. X Corp contends that AB 587 infringes upon the First Amendment of the United States Constitution.

The Constitutional Clash

X Corp’s legal challenge centers on its assertion that AB 587’s primary objective is to coerce social media platforms into censoring constitutionally protected content deemed problematic by the state. The company argues that the First Amendment unequivocally prohibits such government interference in the editorial judgment of traditional publishers.

Moreover, X Corp raises a second constitutional concern by contending that AB 587 violates the Dormant Commerce Clause of the US Constitution. This clause restricts states from enacting laws that excessively burden interstate commerce. X Corp argued that the law’s disclosure requirements unduly burden companies engaged in interstate commerce, contravening this constitutional principle.

Seeking Legal Remedies

In response to these constitutional concerns, X Corp has sought declaratory and injunctive relief through its legal action. The company aims to have AB 587 invalidated on the grounds of First Amendment infringement and violations of the Dormant Commerce Clause.

AB 587: A Closer Look

Assembly Bill 587, signed into law by Governor Newsom, compels social media companies to be more transparent about their content moderation practices. This includes the public disclosure of how these platforms define and enforce policies related to various content categories, such as hate speech, racism, extremism, disinformation, harassment, and foreign political interference. Social media companies must also provide information and statistics concerning their actions in moderating these content categories.

Global Calls for Transparency

California is not alone in its call for transparency from social media giants. In June, the Australia eSafety Commissioner initiated legal action against Twitter, demanding information about the platform’s strategies to combat online hate. Furthermore, earlier this year, US Representatives Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Mark Takano (D-CA) urged Elon Musk, the owner of the social media platform, to address the rise in hate speech since his acquisition of the platform in October 2022.

As this legal battle unfolds, it raises critical questions about the intersection of constitutional rights, government regulation, and the responsibilities of social media platforms in the digital age. The outcome of this lawsuit will undoubtedly have far-reaching implications for the future of content moderation on social media platforms, both in California and beyond.

