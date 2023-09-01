Home

Bar Exam Multiple-Choice Section Sees Modest Increase in Mean Scaled Score
In a recent announcement by the National Conference of Bar Examiners (NCBE), the national mean scaled score for the July 2023 Multistate Bar Examination (MBE) has shown a modest increase. The MBE, a critical component of the bar exam, comprises 200 multiple-choice questions and plays a significant role in determining the fate of aspiring lawyers. This news follows a year of rigorous preparation and anticipation for thousands of examinees across the United States.

The July 2023 MBE recorded a national mean scaled score of 140.5, marking a slight improvement over the previous year’s score of 140.3 for the July 2022 administration. While the increase may seem subtle, it carries substantial implications for individuals seeking entry into the legal profession. The bar exam is a pivotal moment for law graduates; even small score variations can influence their chances of success.

Rosemary Reshetar, the director of assessment and research at NCBE, expressed her insights into the outcomes of the July 2023 bar exam. She anticipates that the overall pass rates for this year’s exam will closely mirror those of the July 2022 administration. Reshetar highlighted the noteworthy trend of small score increases, particularly among repeat test-takers. This observation suggests that candidates who were retaking the exam have made progress in their preparations, potentially driven by a strong desire to secure their legal careers.

  
The statistics regarding the number of examinees also shed light on the evolving landscape of the bar exam. In July 2023, a total of 45,968 individuals took the Multistate Bar Examination, representing a 2.8% increase compared to the previous year. This rise in participation indicates a growing interest in pursuing legal careers and the enduring importance of the bar exam as a gateway to the legal profession.

Breaking down the composition of July 2023 examinees, 75% were first-time test-takers, while 25% were repeaters. This distribution is notably different from the July 2022 exam, where 77% of examinees were first-timers, and 23% were repeat candidates. The shifting balance between first-time and repeat test-takers is an intriguing development, possibly reflecting changing trends in legal education and employment opportunities within the legal sector.

For those anxiously awaiting their results, the NCBE also provided information on passing scores by jurisdiction and release dates for bar exam results. This information is crucial for candidates who are eager to know whether they have achieved the required scores to practice law in their respective states.



