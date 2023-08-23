Biglaw

Overstaffed BigLaw Firms Grapple with Record-Low Attorney Productivity
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

In the legal landscape, the use of the term “bloated” might evoke discomfort due to its unsettling connotations. However, this metaphor aptly describes the concerning state of affairs within law firms as they grapple with an imbalance between headcount and productivity. A recent survey conducted by Wells Fargo’s Legal Specialty Group shed light on this issue, revealing that the legal sector has witnessed a notable surge in headcount during the first half of 2023 while simultaneously experiencing a marked decline in productivity.

The survey, encompassing insights from 130 firms, including 66 Am Law 100 firms, highlighted a staggering 3.9 percent increase in lawyer headcount. Paradoxically, this growth in personnel has been met with a dip in demand, culminating in a stark 4.1 percent drop in productivity. The ramifications of this misalignment are considerable, as it prompts a precarious situation where law firms find themselves housing more lawyers than their workflow necessitates. For now, the response from most firms seems to be a cautious waiting game as they navigate the complexities of a demand downturn without resorting to extensive layoffs or associate deferrals.

Owen Burman, a seasoned senior consultant at Wells Fargo, underscored the gravity of the situation by pointing out that billable hours have plummeted to unprecedented depths. The survey’s findings exposed an astonishingly low annualized rate of 1,538 billable hours per lawyer. This stands in stark contrast to the 2021 mid-year report, which boasted an average of 1,688 billable hoursâ€”a pinnacle that now seems like a distant memory. Moreover, this year’s billables also fall short of the 1,631 average recorded in both 2019 and 2018.

  
What
Where


Ready to make a change in your legal career? BCG Attorney Search can help you find the perfect job.

While these figures paint a rather grim picture of attorney productivity, the survey did uncover a silver lining for law firms. Revenue across participating firms experienced a notable uptick of 4.4 percent. In the face of dwindling demand, this growth can be attributed to a surge in billing rates. Notably, the report highlights a remarkable “7.7% overall” increase in billing rates, underscoring the significance of this strategy for firms seeking to offset the drop in demand with higher rates.

Make informed decisions in real-time. Subscribe to JDJournal and be in the know with the latest legal updates.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




For associates navigating this challenging landscape, the enhanced billing rates could offer a degree of respite. The increased revenue could potentially provide the cushion necessary for firms to weather the storm of historically low productivity. As the legal industry continues to grapple with these dynamics, firms are compelled to innovate and adapt to ensure that their resources are effectively utilized in a rapidly evolving environment.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.



Related Items:, , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Litigation & Landlord Tenant Attorney

USA-FL-Tallahassee

Description: An established law firm in Tallahassee seeks an entry-level associate attorney who i...

Apply now

Associate (Partnership Track) Attorney

USA-PA-Pottsville

About the job Williamson, Friedberg & Jones, LLC is seeking motivated, detail-oriented Associate ...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-DC-Washington

Guerrieri, Bartos & Roma, PC, based in Washington, DC, has represented labor unions and individual w...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-TX-Tyler

Looking for entry level associate for help in growing boutique litigation firm.  This position ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Entry-level Associate Attorney

USA-IL-East Peoria

East Peoria office of our client seeks an entry-level associate attorney ideally with 1 year of liti...

Apply Now

Associate Attorney needed for Pottstown office

USA-PA-Pottstown

Pottstown office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney with exper...

Apply Now

Commercial Transactions and Real Estate Attorney

USA-NY-Brooklyn

Brooklyn office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks commercial transactions and real ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Lawsuit Against Dechert Resolved as Former WSJ Reporter Withdraws Case
Biglaw

Lawsuit Against Dechert Resolved as Former WSJ Reporter Withdraws Case
Michigan Officials Clear Lawyers in Trump Election Lawsuit from Ethics Cases
Legal News

Michigan Officials Clear Lawyers in Trump Election Lawsuit from Ethics Cases
Biden Administration Encourages College Diversity Efforts Following Supreme Court Ruling
Law Students

Biden Administration Encourages College Diversity Efforts Following Supreme Court Ruling
Shearman & Sterling Executive Departs for Sheppard Mullin Ahead of Merger Vote
Breaking News

Shearman & Sterling Executive Departs for Sheppard Mullin Ahead of Merger Vote
Anderson Kill Allegedly Terminated Former CFO Following an Incident
Biglaw

Anderson Kill Allegedly Terminated Former CFO Following an Incident
Federal Appeals Judge Questions Handling of Misconduct Complaint Against Judge Pauline Newman
Legal Ethics

Federal Appeals Judge Questions Handling of Misconduct Complaint Against Judge Pauline Newman
Proposed Free Speech Rule for Law Schools Under Consideration by ABA
Law Students

Proposed Free Speech Rule for Law Schools Under Consideration by ABA
Jack Daniel’s Dog Toy Case Revival Heads Back to District Court
Public Interest

Jack Daniel’s Dog Toy Case Revival Heads Back to District Court
California Bar Insists on Proceeding with John Eastman Ethics Trial
Legal News

California Bar Insists on Proceeding with John Eastman Ethics Trial
Georgia DA Leverages State’s Racketeering Law in Indictment Against Ex-President Trump
Legal News

Georgia DA Leverages State’s Racketeering Law in Indictment Against Ex-President Trump

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top