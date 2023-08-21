ABA Advances Proposal for Free Speech in Law School

The legal education arm of the American Bar Association (ABA) has taken a step forward in promoting free speech within law schools. On Friday, the ABA’s Council of the Section of Legal Education and Admissions to the Bar made the decision to advance a proposal that would mandate all law schools to establish written policies safeguarding free speech. These policies are intended to facilitate the exchange of ideas while also prohibiting disruptive activities that could hinder the educational environment.



The key aspect of this proposal is that it underscores the importance of protecting freedom of expression on law school campuses. The proposal requires law schools to create comprehensive free speech policies that cater to various stakeholders, including faculty, staff, and students. This move comes in response to a series of high-profile incidents at prestigious law schools like Yale and Stanford, where contentious speakers were met with disruptions, leading to debates over how these institutions managed such situations.



Daniel Thies, a member of the Council, highlighted the proposal’s origins in concerns about legislative actions seeking to restrict the discussion of topics like critical race theory. Moreover, worries were voiced that controversial speakers might encounter challenges expressing their viewpoints on campus. Thies emphasized that both of these trends pose a direct threat to the proper training of future lawyers.



Notably, if this proposal is adopted, it will mark a significant milestone as the first accreditation standard specifically addressing free speech for the entire law school community. While academic freedom for faculty has long been a part of accreditation standards, extending these protections to students and staff underscores the ABA’s commitment to fostering an environment of open discourse and robust intellectual exchange.

The proposal envisions that each law school will be responsible for formulating its own free speech policies. However, these policies must be designed to uphold the rights of all members of the law school community to engage with controversial or unpopular ideas. Additionally, the policies are expected to facilitate healthy debates, demonstrations, and protests, while also curbing disruptive activities that could impede the free expression of ideas or significantly disrupt the functioning of the law school.



The proposal is now entering a crucial phase where it will be opened up for public notice and comment. While the exact end date of the public comment period has not been announced, it represents an opportunity for various stakeholders to voice their opinions and provide input on the proposed rule. Following this period, the Council will deliberate on whether to adopt, reject, or modify the proposed free speech rule.



In a time marked by increasing debates about the boundaries of free speech and expression, the ABA’s initiative to introduce a specific accreditation standard for free speech in law schools holds immense significance. It reflects a proactive approach to address challenges that have emerged in an environment where differing viewpoints and contentious discussions are part of the educational landscape.



As the legal education community awaits the outcomes of the public comment period and subsequent deliberations by the ABA Council, the proposed free speech rule stands as a testament to the vital role of open dialogue and the unrestricted exchange of ideas in shaping the legal minds of the future.



