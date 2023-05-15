Public Interest

Lawsuits Emerge as Tesla Owners Allege Software Update’s Adverse Effects on EV Batteries
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

A group of Tesla Model S and Model X owners in the United States have filed a proposed class-action lawsuit against the electric vehicle manufacturer over alleged negative impacts caused by automatic software updates. The lawsuit was filed in California’s U.S. District Court on Friday.

The lawsuit claims that Tesla’s automatic software updates can reduce the driving range of impacted vehicles by up to 20% or cause battery failures that require replacement at a cost of $15,000. The suit argues that such effects violate state and federal laws.

According to the lawsuit, Tesla’s automatic updates constitute violations of consumers’ rights under the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, the California Unfair Competition Law, and the Consumer Legal Remedies Act. The suit argues that impacted Tesla vehicles are “protected computers” under the definition outlined in the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act.

  
What
Where


Steve Berman, an attorney with Hagens Berman representing Tesla owners and lessors in the lawsuit, said, “Tesla owners and lessors are uniquely at the mercy of the maker of their cars, and Tesla imposes software updates without consent whenever their vehicle is connected to Wi-Fi.”

Find the best legal talent in the industry by posting your job openings with BCG Attorney Search.

The lawsuit argues that automakers generally notify customers when they intend to perform a software update. However, Tesla can issue automatic updates whenever the vehicle is connected to Wi-Fi.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The suit also claimed that some Tesla owners have paid third parties $500-to $750 to reverse battery-related software updates. Tesla has not yet commented on the lawsuit.

Attorneys for the Tesla owners claim that the electric vehicle manufacturer denies reimbursement to Model S and Model X owners and lessors who experience reduced battery capacity following a software update.



This is not the first time Tesla has faced legal action related to software updates. In July 2021, the automaker agreed to pay $1.9 million to settle claims that a software update temporarily reduced maximum battery voltage in 1,743 Model S sedans.

As part of the settlement, the owners of impacted vehicles received $625 each, which was “many times the prorated value of the temporarily reduced maximum voltage,” according to a court filing.

The proposed class-action lawsuit comes amid ongoing scrutiny of Tesla’s software updates and the impact they have on the driving range and battery life of electric vehicles.

While software updates are generally intended to improve the performance and safety of electric vehicles, they can also have unintended consequences. As electric vehicles become more common, ensuring software updates do not adversely impact vehicle performance and battery life will become increasingly important.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Family Law Attorney

USA-TX-Harker Heights

Growing Harker Heights based boutique law firm is currently seeking an associate attorney to join ou...

Apply now

Full-Time Nurse Case Manager

USA-TX-Houston

The Law Offices of Domingo Garcia in Houston is seeking a full-time nurse case manager to assist in ...

Apply now

Environmental Attorney

India-Delhi-Delhi

They focus on environmental rights and laws and may work on projects relating to renewable energy, s...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-TN-Liberty

Attorneys advise and represent clients during civil or criminal cases. They provide professional adv...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Criminal Defense Associate Attorney

USA-UT-Lehi

Lehi office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a criminal defense associate attorney...

Apply Now

Offshore Energy and Marine Litigation Attorney

USA-LA-New Orleans

New Orleans office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an offshore energy and marine ...

Apply Now

Business Associate Attorney

USA-MI-Royal Oak

Royal Oak office of our client seeks a business associate attorney with 2+ years of experience as a ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
7 Law Schools Make Top 100 in US News Rankings After Methodology Changes
311
Law Students

7 Law Schools Make Top 100 in US News Rankings After Methodology Changes
Dechert Law Firm Implements Staff Reductions, Laying off 55 Lawyers and 43 Business Professionals
122
Breaking News

Dechert Law Firm Implements Staff Reductions, Laying off 55 Lawyers and 43 Business Professionals
Proskauer Introduces Fraud Allegation, Accusing Law Firm Executives of Trade Secrets Conspiracy
70
Biglaw

Proskauer Introduces Fraud Allegation, Accusing Law Firm Executives of Trade Secrets Conspiracy
Law Deans Advocate Compromise as LSAT Faces Elimination
155
Law Students

Law Deans Advocate Compromise as LSAT Faces Elimination
Majority of Women Lawyers in BigLaw Would NOT Recommend Legal Careers to Their Daughters
96
Lawyers

Majority of Women Lawyers in BigLaw Would NOT Recommend Legal Careers to Their Daughters
Hunton Andrews Kurth: A Century of Excellence in Legal Services
86
Biglaw

Hunton Andrews Kurth: A Century of Excellence in Legal Services
California Reinforces Its Reputation as the Toughest State to Pass the Bar Exam
137
Law Students

California Reinforces Its Reputation as the Toughest State to Pass the Bar Exam
Morgan Lewis Successfully Resolves $12 Million Malpractice Lawsuit
65
Biglaw

Morgan Lewis Successfully Resolves $12 Million Malpractice Lawsuit
Cravath Implements Layoffs, Reducing U.S. Legal Staff in London
135
Home

Cravath Implements Layoffs, Reducing U.S. Legal Staff in London
Genstar Capital Partners XI Raises Impressive $12.6 Billion with Weil’s Advisory Expertise
61
Biglaw

Genstar Capital Partners XI Raises Impressive $12.6 Billion with Weil’s Advisory Expertise

Legal Career Resources

May 12, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Cohen Kinne Valicenti & Cook

Cohen Kinne Valicenti & Cook: The Employee-Friendly Law Firm with Business Ethics at Its Core “A law firm that treats its employees well is more likely to have satisfied clients and achieve long-term success.” – Harrison Barnes, BCG Attorney Search […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top