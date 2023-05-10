Biglaw

Jackson Walker: Leading the Way in Energy Law and Industry Expertise
For over 130 years, Jackson Walker has been providing expert legal services to clients across a wide range of industries. With offices in major cities across the United States, the firm has established itself as a leader in a number of practice areas, including energy law.

One of the firm’s top energy attorneys is Pat Knapp, who is set to present an update on produced water law and policy at the Third Annual Oilfield Water Markets Conference in Fort Worth, Texas. Knapp will be joined by other industry experts, including Ryan Sears from O’Melveny & Myers LLP, Keith Gardner from KJG Strategies, Justin Love from Blackbuck Resources, and Isaac Griesbaum from Winston & Strawn, LLP.

The conference, which is presented by Oilfield Water Connection, will gather decision-makers in the oilfield water industry on May 17-18, 2023, at the Fort Worth Convention Center. The event will provide attendees with the opportunity to learn about the latest trends and developments in the industry, including legal and policy updates related to produced water.

  
What
Where


Pat Knapp is an energy attorney based in Jackson Walker’s Dallas office. He has extensive experience handling corporate transactions and litigation as in-house and outside counsel to domestic and international upstream, midstream, and downstream energy companies. His expertise extends to virtually all forms of petroleum commodity marketing and logistics, including pipelines, terminals, gathering and processing facilities, rail, maritime, truck transportation, blending, and refining.

Jackson Walker has a long history of providing legal services to clients in the energy industry. The firm’s attorneys are highly skilled and knowledgeable in all areas of energy law, including oil and gas, renewable energy, and energy infrastructure. They have extensive experience representing clients in a variety of legal matters, including mergers and acquisitions, litigation, regulatory compliance, and more.

In addition to its expertise in energy law, Jackson Walker is also committed to diversity and inclusion. The firm has implemented numerous initiatives aimed at promoting diversity and inclusivity within the legal profession, and has been recognized for its efforts in this area.

If you are looking for a law firm with a long-standing reputation for excellence and a commitment to providing top-notch legal services, look no further than Jackson Walker. With its team of highly qualified attorneys and its expertise in the energy industry, this firm is an excellent choice for businesses and individuals alike. Whether you need help with a complex legal matter related to the oilfield water industry or any other area of law, you can count on the expertise and dedication of the team at Jackson Walker to help you achieve your goals.



