In-Person LSAT Demand Surges Following Remote Exam Challenges
Amidst significant technical challenges faced by test-takers during the remote administration of the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) in August, a growing number of individuals are opting for the in-person version of the exam. The Law School Admission Council (LSAC), responsible for overseeing the LSAT, recently announced its decision to expand capacity at in-person test centers for the upcoming exam scheduled on September 8 and 9 in response to heightened demand.

Approximately 5,000 individuals who took the remote LSAT in August reported encountering a range of issues during the administration on August 11 and 12. Problems reported included being locked out of the test platform and encountering delays while attempting to connect with exam proctors. According to Mark Murray, a spokesperson for the council, these issues have prompted concerns about the reliability of remote testing.

August marked a significant departure from the traditional LSAT format, as it introduced a hybrid model where test-takers had the choice to complete the exam remotely or opt for a test center. Notably, the August LSAT was the first to be remotely proctored by an external vendor, Prometric. However, Prometric has yet to provide an explanation for the technical failures that marred the experience for many test-takers.

  
See also: Law School Admission Test Faces Technical Issues During Remote Administration

Despite the availability of the remote option, a substantial portion of August LSAT takersâ€”61%â€”chose to take the exam online. Nevertheless, there has been a notable decline in enthusiasm for the online format. LSAC’s Mark Murray stated that they are witnessing a surge in the number of individuals expressing interest in taking the test in-person due to the negative feedback surrounding the online administration. In response, the council extended the deadline for the 23,000 LSAT registrants for the September test to select in-person testing, extending the period from August 16 to August 31.

Don’t wait to take the next step forward in your legal career â€“ submit your resume to LawCrossing today!

A significant cohort of LSAT takers who faced technical difficulties during the remote August exam and subsequently registered for a retest are now gravitating towards the in-person format. Approximately 2,700 individuals have chosen to retake the exam on the newly added special testing dates of August 19 and 20, established as a response to the technical problems experienced during the August administration. Among this group of retesters, 30% have opted for the in-person format, according to Murray.

The shift towards in-person testing is largely attributed to the disruptive experiences faced by candidates during the remote exam. Dave Killoran, the founder of PowerScore, a prominent LSAT test prep company, has noted an influx of inquiries from concerned test-takers regarding the appropriate format to choose. Killoran has been advising individuals to opt for the in-person test center option whenever feasible.



Ben Ahmad, one of the LSAT test-takers, shared his frustration over the technical issues encountered during his August 12 remote exam, including a substantial delay of over an hour. As a result, Ahmad has made the decision to retake the exam in-person on August 19, expressing skepticism about the prompt resolution of the technical glitches, especially considering the anticipated high volume of retesters.

As the LSAC strives to address the challenges associated with remote testing and works collaboratively with Prometric to enhance the online experience, the legal education community is watching closely to gauge the effectiveness of these efforts. The evolving dynamics between the traditional in-person LSAT format and the new remote option underscore the critical importance of a reliable and seamless testing experience for aspiring law school candidates.

