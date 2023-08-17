Biglaw

Paul Weiss Makes Strategic Lateral Moves in Bid for Dominance Amidst Biglaw Rivalry
To regain its former stature, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison has orchestrated a strategic lateral raid on Kirkland & Ellis, the top-grossing Biglaw firm globally. While Kirkland has recently clinched the title of the largest law firm in New York, Paul Weiss is making calculated moves to reclaim its position.

The maneuver, involving more than 10 partners, is seen as an effort to balance the scales, especially after Kirkland took the lead in recent years. Notably, three of the departing partners from Kirkland are reputed to hold substantial client portfolios estimated in the nine-figure range.

Among the key highlights of the raid is the recruitment of a notable four-partner London team led by Neel Sachdev, a prominent figure in the private equity sector. The team’s expertise extends across both U.S. and U.K. jurisdictions, making it a significant addition to Paul Weiss. Sources suggest that the collective size of the team could exceed 10 lawyers.

See also: Kirkland & Ellis Strengthens London Office with Notable Partner Hire from Paul Weiss

  
Further augmenting its capabilities, Paul Weiss has secured Eric Wedel, a seasoned debt finance partner from Kirkland with nearly 17 years of experience. Wedel is expected to be accompanied by a team of three to four partners, reinforcing Paul Weiss’ stronghold in this domain.

Roger Johnson, a mergers and acquisitions partner based in London, is poised to join Paul Weiss in the near future. Johnson, who recently departed from Kirkland, will likely be accompanied by his team of partners, underscoring the depth of talent transfer.

The legal battleground extends beyond London, as Kirkland has also engaged in its own strategic raid on Paul Weiss’ London outpost. This tit-for-tat exchange of lateral moves indicates an ongoing rivalry between the two firms, suggesting that the competition is far from reaching its conclusion.



As the legal industry witnesses these dynamic shifts, the balance of power continues to evolve. The strategic lateral raids by both Paul Weiss and Kirkland are shaping a new landscape in the legal sphere, with each firm aiming to strengthen its market position and expertise. The back-and-forth battle between these legal giants appears poised to persist, promising further developments in the near future.

