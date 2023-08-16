Georgia DA Leverages State’s Racketeering Law in Indictment Against Ex-President Trump

Georgia’s legal landscape has been thrust into the spotlight as Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis, a former homicide prosecutor, takes center stage in the decision-making process regarding potential charges against former President Donald Trump and his associates. Willis, known for her strategic use of the state’s broad racketeering law, is navigating a high-stakes investigation into actions that sought to overturn the 2020 presidential election.



After a thorough investigation by a special grand jury into potential violations of Georgia law by Trump and his allies, a pivotal January 24th hearing will determine the potential public disclosure of the findings. While the grand jury is anticipated to provide a charging recommendation, it ultimately rests with Willis to decide whether to present the case to a regular grand jury for possible indictment.



A graduate of Emory University School of Law, Willis boasts a background as an assistant district attorney in Fulton County and private practice attorney. Her reputation precedes her, as she is hailed by those who have worked with her, including former homicide detective Vince Velazquez, as a formidable force in the legal arena.



Willis, a Democrat, meticulously summoned numerous witnesses before the special grand jury, a list that notably includes Trump’s legal advisors Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, and Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows. The panel is believed to have scrutinized endeavors to install fraudulent electors and Trump’s controversial phone call urging Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to manipulate election results.

Despite claims of political bias by some election witnesses, Willis persisted in her role, even as she faced attempts to disqualify her. One exception was the case of fake Trump elector Burt Jones, a former Georgia state senator, whose disqualification stemmed from Willis hosting a fundraiser for Jones’ opponent for lieutenant governor.



Willis has keenly understood Georgia’s racketeering law, asserting its applicability to potential election crimes. She has also highlighted other potential violations such as criminal solicitation to commit election fraud, false statements, conspiracy, and threats against election officials.



The robustness of Georgia’s racketeering law surpasses its federal counterpart, has been instrumental in Willis’ approach. Since assuming her position, Willis has harnessed this legal tool to its full potential, allowing her to present comprehensive narratives to jurors.



Throughout her legal career, Willis has demonstrated her prowess in the courtroom. Colleagues remember her handling of numerous murder cases, where she showcased her ability to connect with jurors and witnesses while maintaining a no-nonsense approach to those hindering legal proceedings.



Embracing her role as district attorney, Willis introduced a pre-indictment diversion program aimed at offering defendants life skills courses and community service. She successfully secured additional resources to address case backlogs that emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Notably, Willis extended her legal reach beyond traditional boundaries, using racketeering charges against Atlanta rappers and members of the Drug Rich street gang. This approach, including citing rap lyrics as evidence, sparked debate and discussion within legal circles.



Willis’ commitment to justice is encapsulated by a Malcolm X quote that she prominently displayed after assuming the role of district attorney: “I’m for truth, no matter who tells it. I’m for justice, no matter who it is for or against.”



