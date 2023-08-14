Experienced Business Transactions Attorney Richard Lieberman Joins Kutak Rock’s Scottsdale Office

Kutak Rock, a leading law firm, announced the addition of seasoned business transactions attorney Richard Lieberman (Rick) to its business, securities, and corporate practice group at the Scottsdale office. With an impressive track record spanning over 38 years, Lieberman’s wealth of experience brings a new dimension to the firm’s legal expertise.



Paul Gerding, Jr., Managing Partner of the firm’s Scottsdale regional office, expressed enthusiasm about the new addition, stating, “Rick’s inclusion in our team of adept professionals adds depth and resilience to our business transactions department, opening doors to fresh clients and expanded capabilities.” Gerding emphasized Lieberman’s unique perspective, poised to deliver significant value to both regional and national clients.



Lieberman’s legal background encompasses diverse domains within business law, including mergers and acquisitions, securities, corporate governance, and finance. Having served as in-house general counsel for a finance company listed on the New York Stock Exchange and as external counsel for various enterprises, Lieberman possesses insightful viewpoints that can benefit clients across the spectrum â€“ from startups to multi-billion-dollar corporations, irrespective of their business stage.



Lieberman expressed his excitement about joining Kutak Rock, emphasizing the firm’s commitment to exceptional client service and its potential to elevate his practice. He envisions leveraging the firm’s nationwide presence to expand his services, catering to a broader clientele.

Recognized for his exceptional legal acumen, Lieberman was designated “Lawyer of the Year” by The Best Lawyers in AmericaÂ® in multiple years, underscoring his prowess in “Business Organizations,” “Corporate Compliance,” and “Corporate Governance” categories. His numerous accolades also include being listed by Best LawyersÂ® in ten categories, earning titles such as “AZ Business Leader” and “Top 100 Lawyer,” and securing a spot in the prestigious Southwest Super LawyersÂ® list.

Lieberman’s expertise extends to being a Certified Insolvency and Restructuring Advisor, a recognition bestowed by the Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors. Lieberman is authorized to practice law in Arizona and is admitted before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth and Fifth Circuits.



Lieberman’s arrival at Kutak Rock‘s Scottsdale office marks a significant step forward for the firm’s business transactions practice. As he collaborates with colleagues and offers his insights to clients, his extensive experience is set to play a pivotal role in shaping successful legal strategies for clients of all sizes and industries.



