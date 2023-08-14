ABA Urges Law Firms to Prioritize Cybersecurity in the Face of Growing Threats

In a renewed call for heightened vigilance, the American Bar Association (ABA) has underscored the imperative for law firms to fortify their computer systems against malicious cyber intrusions. The ABA’s House of Delegates, on August 8th, approved a trio of resolutions emphasizing the critical role law firms play in safeguarding confidential client information. These resolutions advocate for a robust response to the escalating risks posed by digital malefactors, including ransomware attacks, industrial espionage, and other cyber threats.



At the forefront of this push is House of Delegates Resolution 609, which calls upon legal professionals to remain abreast of evolving technologies, bolster their cybersecurity defenses, exercise prudence in dealings with third-party vendors, and advocate similar precautions to their clients.



The ethical obligation of law firms to uphold stringent cybersecurity practices is increasingly being recognized. Possessing a client’s proprietary and financial data renders law firms attractive targets for cybercriminals. Consequently, cybersecurity has become an ethical and pivotal organizational objective for legal entities.



While the legal community has made strides in acknowledging the importance of cybersecurity, the ABA contends that more substantial measures are needed. The ABA’s 2022 technology report shows a glaring illustration of this, revealing that less than fifty percent of surveyed firms had implemented a data breach incident response plan.

The ethical duty to ensure robust cybersecurity measures arises from the obligation to demonstrate competence in handling client affairs and safeguarding confidential information. In 2012, the ABA incorporated an ethical obligation of technology competence into the ABA Model Rules of Professional Conduct. This mandate stipulates that lawyers must stay informed about changes in the legal landscape, including the benefits and risks associated with relevant technology.



The principle of “duty of technology competence” has been endorsed by forty states thus far, with California’s ethical code specifically referencing cybersecurity in delineating the technological expertise California lawyers owe their clientele.



Resolution 609 places particular emphasis on the cybersecurity practices of a law firm’s vendors. A comprehensive research summary accompanying the resolution expounds on how cybercriminals can exploit vulnerabilities in third-party vendors’ computer systems to gain unauthorized access to a law firm’s network. Weak security measures among vendors and contractors could potentially serve as entry points for cyber intrusions into law firms’ systems.



The resolution underscores the necessity for law firms and legal practitioners to safeguard their cyber infrastructure while subjecting vendors and third-party products to rigorous scrutiny. By doing so, law firms can proactively mitigate the risk of compromising their clients’ confidential information.

The ABA’s relentless advocacy for robust cybersecurity measures underscores the evolving nature of the digital landscape and the corresponding need for legal professionals to remain ahead of the curve. As the frequency and sophistication of cyber threats continue to escalate, the legal community must rise to the challenge by prioritizing cybersecurity as an integral aspect of professional responsibility.



The American Bar Association’s recent resolutions serve as a clarion call for law firms to bolster their cybersecurity defenses against a backdrop of escalating digital threats. By advocating for technology competence, promoting rigorous cybersecurity practices, and emphasizing due diligence in vendor relationships, the ABA underscores its commitment to safeguarding client confidentiality and ensuring the integrity of the legal profession in the digital age.



