Womble Expands Telecom Team with New Partner
Womble Bond Dickinson, a leading law firm, has welcomed Richard R. Cameron as a new partner in its Communications, Technology, and Media team based in Washington. Cameron, a respected authority in the fields of broadband, communications, and technology, joins the firm with a wealth of experience in various aspects of the industry.

With a background in regulation, competition, universal service, regulatory compliance, satellite market access, and spectrum licensing matters, Cameron’s expertise is expected to significantly enhance the firm’s capabilities in these sectors. He also possesses comprehensive knowledge of the intricate rules governing federal grant awards and other financial assistance programs.

  
See also: Womble Expands Government Contracts and Cross-Border Trade with New Corporate Partners

Cameron’s journey in telecommunications began at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), where he gained valuable experience as legal counsel to two bureau chiefs. He also played a pivotal role as the federal staff chair of the Federal-State Joint Board on Universal Service. Subsequently, he served as a compliance officer at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration and held an in-house counsel position at a domestic telecommunications carrier. Before joining Womble, Cameron ran his own independent legal practice for over ten years.

In the dynamic and ever-evolving landscape of legal matters surrounding communications and technology, Womble Bond Dickinson‘s strategic move to bring on board a seasoned professional like Richard R. Cameron speaks volumes about the firm’s commitment to delivering top-tier expertise to its clients. As Cameron joins forces with the firm’s existing legal minds, the stage is set for innovative and comprehensive legal support in the complex realms of broadband, communications, and technology.

