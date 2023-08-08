Major US Tech Companies Rally Behind TikTok Amid Montana State Ban Dispute

Two prominent tech groups have come forward in support of TikTok’s legal fight to thwart the impending enforcement of a state ban imposed by Montana on the popular short video-sharing app. NetChoice, a nationally recognized trade association encompassing major tech platforms, and Chamber of Progress, a coalition representing the tech industry, have jointly filed a legal submission affirming their support for TikTok. The Montana state ban is slated to be enforced starting January 1, and TikTok’s lawsuit seeks to prevent its implementation.



In their court filing, NetChoice and Chamber of Progress assert that Montana’s attempt to sever local users from the global network of TikTok users is misguided and undermines the internet’s fundamental structure and purpose. They emphasize that such a ban could potentially lead to a fragmented online environment, where access to information becomes segmented based on regional political considerations.



TikTok, a social media platform owned by the Chinese tech giant ByteDance, initially filed the lawsuit in May, contending that the unprecedented state ban infringes upon both the First Amendment free speech rights of the company and its users. The case brings into focus the complex intersection of technology, constitutional rights, and state regulation.



The forthcoming court hearing, scheduled for October 12, will address TikTok’s request for a preliminary injunction against the Montana state ban. This legal maneuver is crucial for TikTok’s operations within the state and carries broader implications for the future landscape of online content sharing.

With a user base exceeding 150 million Americans, TikTok has attracted increasing scrutiny from U.S. legislators concerned about potential influence from the Chinese government. The company has consistently maintained its commitment to user data privacy and security, vehemently denying any sharing of U.S. user data with the Chinese government. TikTok has implemented robust measures to safeguard user information.



The collaborative legal filing by NetChoice and the Chamber of Progress highlights the potentially far-reaching consequences of the state ban. They argue that if enforced, the ban could lead to a partitioned internet where local political preferences dictate content availability. Such a scenario could hinder the free flow of information and erode the internet’s value as a cohesive global medium.

Intriguingly, the Montana state ban carries the weight of imposing fines amounting to $10,000 for every violation committed by TikTok. However, it’s noteworthy that these penalties are not extended to individual TikTok users.



TikTok’s prevalence in Montana is underscored by its estimated user base of 380,000 individuals, accounting for over a third of the state’s population of 1.1 million. The company’s legal battle has drawn parallels with previous attempts to curtail its operations. In 2020, then-President Donald Trump sought to ban new downloads of TikTok, only to face legal setbacks preventing the ban.



