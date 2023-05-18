Legal Technology News

Montana Shakes Up the Nation as It Becomes the First State to Ban TikTok
Montana Governor Greg Gianforte made headlines on Wednesday by signing legislation that bans the Chinese-owned app TikTok from operating within the state. The move aims to protect Montana residents from alleged intelligence gathering by China, making Montana the first U.S. state to take such a decisive action against the popular short video app.

Under the new legislation, it will be deemed unlawful for Google and Apple’s app stores to offer TikTok to users within Montana’s borders. However, no penalties will be imposed on individuals who continue to use the app. The ban is scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2024, but legal challenges are expected to arise in response to the ban.

Chinese tech company ByteDance owns TikTok, and when asked if it planned to take legal action in response to the ban, the company did not provide a response to Reuters. However, TikTok did release a statement expressing its concerns about the legislation, claiming that it infringes on the First Amendment rights of the people of Montana. The company also stated that it would continue to work towards defending the rights of its users both inside and outside of Montana.

  
With its staggering 150 million American users, TikTok has faced mounting pressure from U.S. lawmakers and state officials to ban the app nationwide due to concerns over potential Chinese government influence on the platform. The app has gained immense popularity among teenagers, with 67% of U.S. teens aged 13 to 17 reported to be active TikTok users and 16% of all teens claiming to use the app almost constantly. TikTok has clarified that the majority of its users are over the age of 18.

In March, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew faced intense questioning from a congressional committee regarding potential access to user data by the Chinese government and its influence over content shown on the app. However, calls to ban TikTok nationwide or grant the Biden administration new powers to crack down on or prohibit the app have not made significant progress in Congress.

Governor Gianforte, a Republican, defended the legislation, emphasizing that it aligns with the shared priority of protecting Montanans from surveillance by the Chinese Communist Party. TikTok has repeatedly denied any data sharing with the Chinese government and has maintained that it would not comply with such requests if made.

The ban on TikTok in Montana raises broader discussions about privacy, national security, and the preservation of freedom of speech. The legal challenges that are anticipated to arise in response to the ban are likely to shape the future of digital governance within the United States. It remains to be seen how this high-stakes battle will unfold, and the outcomes will undoubtedly have far-reaching implications.



As the controversy surrounding TikTok continues to unfold, attention is focused on the delicate balance between protecting national interests and individual rights. The ban in Montana serves as a powerful statement in an ongoing global conversation about the influence of foreign-owned apps and the potential risks they may pose.

