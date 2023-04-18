Legal Technology News

Montana Legislature Makes History by Passing First-Ever TikTok Ban in the US

The Montana House of Representatives passed a bill on Friday, April 15th, that would prohibit the use of TikTok within the state. The bill, which passed in a 54-43 vote, will now be submitted to Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, who must sign it for it to become law.

The proposed ban is rooted in concerns about the app’s use of user data. The bill asserts that the Chinese government “exercises control and oversight” over ByteDance, the Chinese corporation that owns TikTok. As a result, the Montana legislature alleges that the Chinese government can direct ByteDance to turn over user information, including real-time physical location, violating Montana’s right to privacy. The bill’s preamble also states that China “has an interest in gathering information about Montanans, Montana companies, and the intellectual property of users to engage in corporate and international espionage.”

In addition to privacy concerns, the bill also claims that TikTok promotes and encourages minors to engage in dangerous activities. The proposed ban targets companies that facilitate the use of TikTok within the state. For example, if a company allows users to access TikTok in Montana or permits Montanans to download TikTok on an app store, the company is subject to a $10,000 fine. However, the fine does not apply to individual TikTok users.

  
The proposed ban is not unprecedented. Other countries, such as Afghanistan, India, and Taiwan, have banned the app entirely, while Australia, Canada, Denmark, the EU, France, the Netherlands, New Zealand, and Norway have prohibited the app on government-issued devices. The US federal government has also threatened to ban the app unless ByteDance sells its ownership in the company.

The proposed ban in Montana highlights the growing concerns about the security and privacy of user data on social media platforms. TikTok, which has become increasingly popular in recent years, has faced scrutiny from several countries over its ties to China and the Chinese government’s access to user data.

Some experts have suggested that the proposed ban is an overreaction and may not be effective in protecting user privacy. While banning the app may prevent some users from accessing TikTok, it does not address the larger issue of data privacy on social media platforms. Instead, experts suggest that a more effective solution would be to create laws and regulations that require social media companies to be transparent about their data practices and to protect user privacy.

The proposed ban also raises questions about the role of the government in regulating social media platforms. While social media companies have become an integral part of modern society, they have largely operated without much government oversight. However, the growing concerns about data privacy and security may prompt lawmakers to consider greater regulation of these platforms.



In conclusion, the Montana House of Representatives has passed a bill that would ban TikTok within the state, citing concerns about user privacy and dangerous activities promoted on the app. While the proposed ban is not unprecedented, it raises questions about the role of government in regulating social media platforms and highlights the growing concerns about data privacy and security on these platforms.

