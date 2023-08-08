Akin Gump Welcomes Prominent Hedge Fund Lawyer Max Karpel to New York Office

Leading law firm Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld has announced the notable addition of accomplished hedge fund lawyer Max Karpel. Karpel, who previously chaired the emerging managers practice at Lowenstein Sandler, brings his extensive expertise to Akin Gump as a partner based in the firm’s New York office.



Renowned for his proficiency in the hedge fund and investment management sectors, Karpel has a remarkable track record advising both emerging and established investment managers. His areas of focus encompass the intricate formation and structuring of hedge funds and private investment fund vehicles. Furthermore, Karpel has an impressive background in offering legal counsel to family offices, including guidance on philanthropic initiatives and substantial charitable contributions.



Akin Gump’s investment management practice has consistently maintained a strong presence in the legal landscape, boasting a team of over 100 dedicated lawyers. The firm’s global reach extends to more than 900 lawyers across various jurisdictions.



See also: Akin Gump Strengthens Hong Kong Office with Addition of Special Situations Partner



Karpel’s decision to join Akin Gump signifies a strategic alignment, as the firm has historically represented emerging hedge fund managers. This new addition underscores Akin Gump’s unwavering commitment to further enhancing its capabilities in this specialized area of practice.

Karpel acknowledged the challenges faced by hedge fund managers in recent times. Nevertheless, he noted that top-tier emerging managers continue to secure successful fundraising efforts, despite the prevailing tough environment.



Karpel’s professional journey includes his prior role as Chief Operating Officer and in-house counsel for an undisclosed family office. This experience equipped him with an intimate understanding of the inner workings of family offices and the legal intricacies involved. Karpel transitioned to Lowenstein Sandler in December 2019, where he assumed leadership roles such as co-chair of the family office practice and the Israel practice.

Karpel’s appointment is a testament to Akin Gump‘s strategic vision and its dedication to fostering growth in key practice areas. The firm’s commitment to remaining at the forefront of legal services is underscored by the recruitment of industry leaders such as Karpel.



