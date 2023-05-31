Biglaw

Akin Gump Strengthens Hong Kong Office with Addition of Special Situations Partner
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, a prominent U.S. law firm, recently announced the addition of partner Tarun Warriar to its special situations and private credit team in Hong Kong. This comes shortly after the firm’s restructuring head in the city departed for rival DLA Piper. With this strategic hire, Akin Gump aims to bolster its capabilities and expertise in handling complex legal matters and special situations.

Tarun Warriar brings a wealth of experience to his new role at Akin Gump. He previously served as a managing director at global investment firm Varde Partners and as a restructuring partner at Kirkland & Ellis, a leading law firm. His diverse background and deep understanding of the intricacies of the legal landscape make him a valuable addition to the team.

This appointment marks the fifth partner addition to Akin Gump’s global special situations and private credit practice this year, highlighting the firm’s commitment to expanding and meeting its clients’ evolving needs. The firm has made strategic hires in Boston, New York, and London, further strengthening its capabilities worldwide.

  
What
Where


Chairperson Kim Koopersmith expressed the firm’s anticipation of growing client needs and emphasized the importance of expanding their practice accordingly. The increasing capital investments in special situations strategies in Asia have prompted Akin Gump to proactively enhance its offerings in this area.

Ranesh Ramanathan, co-leader of the special situations practice, highlighted the rising trend of clients investing significant capital into special situations strategies in Asia. Akin Gump aims to position itself as a trusted advisor in this rapidly growing market by providing top-notch legal services and expertise.

However, the firm has also experienced partner departures in its special situations group this year. Two partners in the New York office left to join rival law firms Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton, respectively. In addition, the loss of Hong Kong restructuring head Naomi Moore to DLA Piper further underscored the competitive nature of the legal market.

The legal landscape in Hong Kong has witnessed several notable moves in the restructuring and special situations practice area. Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer recently hired a partner from Ropes & Gray to strengthen its Hong Kong restructuring practice. Simultaneously, Ropes & Gray announced the closure of its business restructuring practice in the city following a review of client needs in the region. Furthermore, Sullivan & Cromwell bolstered its Hong Kong team by adding restructuring partner Jacqueline Tang from Kirkland & Ellis.



The legal market’s dynamic nature and the increasing demand for specialized services in Asia have driven law firms to seek top talent and expand their capabilities. Linklaters, for example, hired a restructuring practice leader from Allen & Overy in October of the previous year, showcasing the competition among firms to secure industry leaders in this field.

Warriar’s departure from Varde Partners to join Akin Gump drew attention, but a spokesperson for Varde Capital declined to comment on the move.

Akin Gump’s addition of partner Tarun Warriar to its special situations and private credit team in Hong Kong demonstrates the firm’s commitment to strengthening its capabilities in handling complex legal matters. This strategic hire aligns with the firm’s proactive approach to meeting the growing needs of its clients in Asia and further solidifies its position as a leading law firm in the region. The legal market in Hong Kong has experienced several notable moves, reflecting the intense competition among firms to secure top talent and cater to the increasing demand for specialized services in the region.

