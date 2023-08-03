Stroock Sees Latest Departures as Partners Join Bracewell

Bracewell, a prominent law firm rooted in Houston and renowned for its involvement in the energy sector, has made strategic additions to its team by bringing on board New York-based transactional lawyers Scott Le Bouef and Brian Rogers. This move marks the latest instance of partners leaving the esteemed legal establishment, Stroock & Stroock & Lavan, a development that coincides with the firm’s ongoing contemplation of a potential merger.



Le Bouef and Rogers are poised to bolster Bracewell’s energy finance team in their new roles as partners. Notably, Rogers previously held the position of co-chair for Stroock’s debt finance practice, a fact highlighted in his online biography on the Bracewell website. An official spokesperson for Bracewell expressed the firm’s enthusiasm regarding the new additions, describing Le Bouef and Rogers as highly esteemed practitioners. The duo’s proficiency and experience are expected to contribute significantly to the firm’s global energy finance endeavors.



Curiously, both Rogers and Le Bouef have remained tight-lipped in the immediate aftermath of their transition, refraining from commenting on their recent career move. Likewise, representatives from Stroock opted not to offer any comments on the departure of these legal professionals.



What

Where

Search Jobs

See also: Steptoe & Johnson LLP Strengthens Roster with 35 New Hires from Stroock & Stroock & Lavan



This development aligns with a growing pattern of departures from Stroock. The firm sustained a notable loss in the previous year with a 43-lawyer restructuring team defecting to Paul Hastings. The present year has also witnessed a series of exits from Stroock to other competitive legal entities. In a recent notable instance, Steptoe & Johnson welcomed 35 individuals from Stroock into their fold, with the group comprising 27 lawyers and eight business professionals.

Your salary is an important part of your overall compensation package. Find out how you measure up with LawCrossing’s salary surveys.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Amidst this atmosphere of change, Stroock’s merger discussions with Nixon Peabody faltered, eventually leading to the abandonment of the proposed merger. Despite this setback, Stroock has continued to engage in talks with various firms regarding potential collaboration. Encouragingly, the discussions are reported to be progressing well.



The American Lawyer was the first to report on the relocation of Rogers and Le Bouef to Bracewell, shedding light on the latest developments in the dynamic legal landscape.

Stay ahead in the legal game! Subscribe to JDJournal for hassle-free access to the latest legal news, delivered right to your inbox.

Bracewell’s recent recruitment of seasoned transactional lawyers Scott Le Bouef and Brian Rogers from Stroock & Stroock & Lavan underscores the ongoing shifts within the legal sector. As Bracewell enhances its energy finance team with these additions, Stroock grapples with significant departures and reevaluates its strategic options after a failed merger attempt. The legal community watches with keen interest as both firms navigate these changes and position themselves for the future.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More