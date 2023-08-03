Ex-Cozen Paralegal Accuses Company of Discrimination and Harassment

Nilda Sastre, a former paralegal at the law firm Cozen O’Connor, has recently filed a lawsuit against the firm and John McDonough, the head of its litigation team, claiming race, sex, age discrimination, and retaliation for raising concerns. The lawsuit was lodged in New York state court, targeting Cozen O’Connor, a Philadelphia-based firm, and McDonough, who also holds the position of vice chair in the firm’s insurance department.



Sastre, originally from the Bronx and of Puerto Rican descent, began her tenure at Cozen O’Connor’s New York office in 2002 as a paralegal in the defense litigation group. According to her allegations, her time at the firm was marred by a pattern of discrimination and harassment, purportedly led by McDonough due to her race, sex, and age.



The lawsuit alleges that McDonough’s behavior included making offensive comments about Sastre’s accent and prohibiting her from interacting with clients. Shockingly, she asserts that he mandated her attendance in “accent reduction” courses, causing her profound humiliation. This series of incidents collectively contributed to what Sastre characterizes as a hostile work environment.



In response to these adverse experiences, Sastre reached out to the Cozen human resources department, aiming to address the matter internally. Regrettably, her efforts did not yield any discernible action from the firm. She also voiced her concerns to various partners and colleagues at the firm, underlining the systemic nature of the issue. Despite her attempts to seek resolution, Sastre found herself dismissed from her position at Cozen O’Connor in January 2021.

Edward Keenan, a co-founder of the firm Keenan & Bhatia, LLC, is leading Sastre’s legal representation. Keenan emphasized the significance of this case within the broader legal profession, highlighting the persisting issue of abusive workplaces within the field.



“This is an important case because the legal profession has long been plagued by abusive workplaces,” Keenan remarked, noting the potential implications of the lawsuit on workplace dynamics within the legal sector.



Keenan expressed anticipation for the legal proceedings, underscoring the opportunity for Nilda Sastre to share her account and advocate for the rights of paralegals and all professionals working in the legal domain. The lawsuit resonates with broader conversations about workplace culture and professional conduct, particularly within the legal industry where ethical standards are paramount.



Cozen O’Connor and John McDonough have yet to formally respond to the allegations. This legal dispute underscores the broader struggle against discrimination and retaliation in professional environments, emphasizing the imperative for fair treatment and equitable practices within the legal sector.



As the case unfolds, it has the potential to shed light on the enduring challenges faced by paralegals and other employees in the legal field. The outcome could set a precedent for holding firms accountable for maintaining a workplace free from discrimination, harassment, and retaliation.



In the pursuit of justice, Nilda Sastre’s lawsuit against Cozen O’Connor and John McDonough marks a significant step towards addressing issues of workplace conduct and advocating for a more inclusive and equitable professional environment for all.



