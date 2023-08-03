Breaking News

Ex-Cozen Paralegal Accuses Company of Discrimination and Harassment
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Nilda Sastre, a former paralegal at the law firm Cozen O’Connor, has recently filed a lawsuit against the firm and John McDonough, the head of its litigation team, claiming race, sex, age discrimination, and retaliation for raising concerns. The lawsuit was lodged in New York state court, targeting Cozen O’Connor, a Philadelphia-based firm, and McDonough, who also holds the position of vice chair in the firm’s insurance department.

Sastre, originally from the Bronx and of Puerto Rican descent, began her tenure at Cozen O’Connor’s New York office in 2002 as a paralegal in the defense litigation group. According to her allegations, her time at the firm was marred by a pattern of discrimination and harassment, purportedly led by McDonough due to her race, sex, and age.

The lawsuit alleges that McDonough’s behavior included making offensive comments about Sastre’s accent and prohibiting her from interacting with clients. Shockingly, she asserts that he mandated her attendance in “accent reduction” courses, causing her profound humiliation. This series of incidents collectively contributed to what Sastre characterizes as a hostile work environment.

  
What
Where


See also: Legal Professor Files Discrimination Lawsuit Against University of Colorado

In response to these adverse experiences, Sastre reached out to the Cozen human resources department, aiming to address the matter internally. Regrettably, her efforts did not yield any discernible action from the firm. She also voiced her concerns to various partners and colleagues at the firm, underlining the systemic nature of the issue. Despite her attempts to seek resolution, Sastre found herself dismissed from her position at Cozen O’Connor in January 2021.

Find the legal job that fits your lifestyle and career goals with BCG Attorney Search.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Edward Keenan, a co-founder of the firm Keenan & Bhatia, LLC, is leading Sastre’s legal representation. Keenan emphasized the significance of this case within the broader legal profession, highlighting the persisting issue of abusive workplaces within the field.

“This is an important case because the legal profession has long been plagued by abusive workplaces,” Keenan remarked, noting the potential implications of the lawsuit on workplace dynamics within the legal sector.



Keenan expressed anticipation for the legal proceedings, underscoring the opportunity for Nilda Sastre to share her account and advocate for the rights of paralegals and all professionals working in the legal domain. The lawsuit resonates with broader conversations about workplace culture and professional conduct, particularly within the legal industry where ethical standards are paramount.

Cozen O’Connor and John McDonough have yet to formally respond to the allegations. This legal dispute underscores the broader struggle against discrimination and retaliation in professional environments, emphasizing the imperative for fair treatment and equitable practices within the legal sector.

As the case unfolds, it has the potential to shed light on the enduring challenges faced by paralegals and other employees in the legal field. The outcome could set a precedent for holding firms accountable for maintaining a workplace free from discrimination, harassment, and retaliation.

In the pursuit of justice, Nilda Sastre’s lawsuit against Cozen O’Connor and John McDonough marks a significant step towards addressing issues of workplace conduct and advocating for a more inclusive and equitable professional environment for all.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Directing Attorney

USA-CA-Watsonville

Position: Directing Attorney   Program/Location: Santa Cruz County Immigration Pro...

Apply now

Paralegal

USA-CA-San Diego

Paralegal Downtown San Diego boutique law firm specializing in criminal defense, personal injury,...

Apply now

Paralegal

USA-CA-San Diego

Hargreaves & Taylor, LLP is seeking an experienced family law paralegal. This is an in-office p...

Apply now

Paralegal

USA-AZ-Phoenix

TWO PARALEGALS NEEDED: FAMILY LAW PARALEGAL and INSURANCE DEFENSE PARALEGAL Job description Wees...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Associate Attorney needed for Pottstown office

USA-PA-Pottstown

Pottstown office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney with exper...

Apply Now

Commercial Transactions and Real Estate Attorney

USA-NY-Brooklyn

Brooklyn office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks commercial transactions and real ...

Apply Now

Trial Attorney

USA-FL-Boca Raton

Boca Raton office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a trial attorney with 10+ years...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Major City Law Firms Announce Salary Increases for Newly Qualified Lawyers and Trainees
42
Legal News

Major City Law Firms Announce Salary Increases for Newly Qualified Lawyers and Trainees
OpenAI’s New Chief Legal Officer Gears Up to Tackle Unprecedented Challenges
34
Legal Technology News

OpenAI’s New Chief Legal Officer Gears Up to Tackle Unprecedented Challenges
Shearman & Sterling Elevates 10 Partners Across Global Practices in Strategic Move
69
Biglaw

Shearman & Sterling Elevates 10 Partners Across Global Practices in Strategic Move
Arizona State Law School Embraces AI in Applications
124
Law Students

Arizona State Law School Embraces AI in Applications
Blackstone Provides New Partner Hire as Simpson Thacher’s Choice
89
Biglaw

Blackstone Provides New Partner Hire as Simpson Thacher’s Choice
Williams & Connolly Faces $8 Million Malpractice Claim Over Alleged Negligent Legal Advice
45
Biglaw

Williams & Connolly Faces $8 Million Malpractice Claim Over Alleged Negligent Legal Advice
Ropes & Gray Joins Trend of In-Office Work Mandates for Attorneys
60
Breaking News

Ropes & Gray Joins Trend of In-Office Work Mandates for Attorneys
Blank Rome Launches Dallas Office with a Team of Top Attorneys
78
Biglaw

Blank Rome Launches Dallas Office with a Team of Top Attorneys
DLA Piper Prevails as Judge Recommends Sanctions in $180 Million Legal Malpractice Lawsuit
62
Breaking News

DLA Piper Prevails as Judge Recommends Sanctions in $180 Million Legal Malpractice Lawsuit
Steptoe & Johnson LLP Strengthens Roster with 35 New Hires from Stroock & Stroock & Lavan
65
Biglaw

Steptoe & Johnson LLP Strengthens Roster with 35 New Hires from Stroock & Stroock & Lavan

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top