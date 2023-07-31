Biglaw

Blackstone Provides New Partner Hire as Simpson Thacher’s Choice
Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, a prominent law firm, has recently welcomed a new real estate private equity partner to its London office. Angus Lennox, formerly a managing director in Blackstone’s European real estate business, brings his expertise and wealth of experience to bolster Simpson Thacher’s capabilities in the real estate market.

Angus Lennox’s departure from Blackstone marks a transition to a new chapter in his career. At Blackstone, he was actively involved in handling acquisitions, disposals, and joint ventures, gaining in-depth knowledge and proficiency in navigating the complexities of the real estate private equity market across various jurisdictions. His outstanding track record in providing creative and commercially sound advice on intricate real estate deals earned him recognition within the industry.

Simpson Thacher’s decision to hire Angus Lennox as a partner underscores the firm’s commitment to enhancing its real estate practice and expanding its services to clients. Alden Millard, the chair of Simpson Thacher’s executive committee, expressed enthusiasm for Angus Lennox’s addition, emphasizing his expertise and reputation in the real estate sector. The firm anticipates his valuable contributions in facilitating complex real estate transactions and providing top-tier legal counsel to clients.

  
See also: Simpson Thacher Urges Associates to Report to Office or Risk Bonuses: New Policy Announcement

Angus Lennox is not new to the legal scene, having previously worked at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, where he honed his legal skills and solidified his position as a reputable professional in the industry. His multifaceted experience adds another layer of depth to Simpson Thacher’s already well-established team of legal experts.

The relationship between Simpson Thacher and Blackstone runs deep, with Blackstone being the law firm’s long-standing and significant client. The two entities have collaborated on numerous high-profile cases and transactions over the years, cementing a strong business relationship built on trust and mutual success. Notably, Simpson Thacher recently played a crucial role in advising Blackstone on the monumental $30.4 billion raise for its latest global real estate fund, Blackstone Real Estate Partners X, which made headlines in April.

Farhad Karim, Chief Operating Officer of Blackstone Europe and the Global General Counsel of Blackstone Real Estate expressed well wishes for Angus Lennox in his new role at Simpson Thacher. Blackstone acknowledges the expertise and skill Angus brings to the table and looks forward to continuing their partnership with him in his new capacity.



It’s worth noting that Simpson Thacher has a history of recruiting talent from Blackstone. In 2021, the firm brought in Geoffrey Bailhache, who previously served as Blackstone’s General Counsel for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, to join its London office as a partner. This practice of attracting seasoned professionals from its clients highlights Simpson Thacher’s dedication to staying at the forefront of legal expertise and providing exceptional service to its clientele.

The legal industry’s landscape is constantly evolving, and Simpson Thacher‘s strategic hires from prominent clients like Blackstone demonstrate the firm’s adaptability and commitment to meeting the ever-changing needs of its clients. By tapping into the expertise of professionals with hands-on experience in industries they serve, the firm positions itself as a top-tier legal partner for clients seeking counsel in complex and critical matters.

In the broader context of Blackstone’s recent milestone achievement, the firm has become the first manager of alternative investments to reach $1 trillion in assets. While this marks an incredible feat, the firm’s second-quarter distributable earnings experienced a 39% drop amid a temporary slump in asset sales. Nevertheless, Blackstone’s long-term success and continued partnership with Simpson Thacher indicate a positive outlook for both entities in navigating the legal and investment landscapes.

