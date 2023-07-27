Legal Ethics

Former US Prosecutor Receives Probation for Ethics Violation in Florida
Former high-level U.S. prosecutor Kathryn Drey found herself at the center of a legal controversy when she was sentenced to six months of probation for a criminal ethics charge in Florida. The charge stemmed from allegations that Drey approved contracts within her office that financially benefited her husband, leading to what authorities called an “inherent conflict.”

Drey served as the chief of the civil division of the U.S. attorney’s office for the Northern District of Florida from 2019 to 2021. Prosecutors claimed that she failed to seek or obtain a waiver for the apparent conflict of interest, violating ethical standards in the legal profession.

The case against Drey came to light when she pleaded guilty in March, prompting prosecutors to request a sentence of two years of probation from U.S. District Judge M. Casey Rodgers. In response, Drey’s defense attorney, R. Timothy Jansen, stated that the government’s case was “troubling from the start” and asserted that there was no intentional wrongdoing on Drey’s part.

  
While the legal proceedings unfolded, the prosecution acknowledged the significant consequences Drey had already faced, including retirement from public service and the impending loss of her law license. Prosecutors argued that these repercussions were sufficient to serve as a deterrent and promote respect for the law.

Kathryn Drey, a licensed attorney in Florida since 1998, had been described as an “asset” to her Northern Florida prosecution office by Jansen. He highlighted her invaluable legal expertise and expressed that her absence would be deeply felt within the organization.

Despite the seriousness of the situation, Drey maintained silence in response to media inquiries following the sentencing. Similarly, the Justice Department declined to provide any comments on the case.



According to the prosecutors’ allegations, Drey held the authority to request and approve certain contracts within her office. The conflict of interest came to light when it was discovered that in 2018, Drey awarded a contract for title searches to a company where her husband had a financial stake. Subsequently, she approved additional contracts for a different company that had dealings with her husband.

Authorities uncovered the alleged conflict after Drey’s husband issued an invoice for a company that lacked a contract with the U.S. attorney’s office. This unusual activity caught the attention of the office’s budget personnel, leading to a thorough investigation.

Prosecutors emphasized that if not for the accounting error made by Drey’s husband, the scheme might have continued undetected indefinitely. This aspect of the case raised concerns about the potential for other similar situations within the legal system.

Throughout the legal proceedings, Drey demonstrated acceptance of responsibility for her actions, according to prosecutors. In support of her character, more than 20 letters were filed by individuals who vouched for her.

As the case concluded, it came to light that Drey had transitioned to a new role as a consultant in Alabama, where she assisted individuals and companies in navigating government investigations. The implications of her criminal ethics charge on her consulting career remain to be seen.

The sentencing of a former high-level U.S. prosecutor for an ethics violation sent ripples through the legal community, serving as a reminder of the importance of upholding ethical standards within the legal profession. The case also raised awareness of the potential conflicts of interest that can arise in positions of power and influence.

