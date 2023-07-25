Google Ordered to Pay $338.7 Million in Patent Infringement Case

A federal jury in Waco, Texas, has ruled that Alphabet’s Google (GOOGL.O) infringed upon a software developer’s patent rights with its remote-streaming technology. As a result, Google has been ordered to pay $338.7 million in damages. The plaintiff in the case, Touchstream Technologies, alleged that Google’s popular streaming devices, including Chromecast, violated their patents on video streaming from one screen to another.



Touchstream Technologies, also known as Shodogg, is a New York-based company that claimed its founder, David Strober, invented the technology to “move” videos from a smaller device, such as a smartphone, to a larger device, like a television, back in 2010. According to the 2021 lawsuit filed by Touchstream, Google had discussions with the company about its technology in December 2011. However, two months later, Google expressed no interest in collaborating. Subsequently, in 2013, Google introduced its Chromecast media-streaming devices.



Touchstream Technologies asserted that Google’s Chromecast and other devices had copied their patented innovations, infringing on three patents in the process. The infringement also extended to Google’s Home and Nest smart speakers and third-party televisions and speakers integrated with Chromecast capabilities. The patents in question were essential to Touchstream’s technology, enabling seamless video streaming between devices, which they claimed Google misappropriated.



In response to the allegations, Google spokesperson Jose Castaneda stated that the company would appeal the verdict, asserting that they have always developed their technology independently and based their success on the merits of their ideas. Throughout the legal proceedings, Google vehemently denied any wrongdoing, maintaining that Touchstream’s patents were invalid.

After a thorough legal battle, the jury rendered its decision on a Friday, ruling in favor of Touchstream Technologies. The jury ordered Google to pay $338.7 million in damages for infringing upon the software developer’s patents. Touchstream’s attorney, Ryan Dykal, expressed satisfaction with the verdict, while Google remained determined to challenge the ruling through the appeals process.



The outcome of this case could have significant implications for the tech industry, particularly regarding patent rights and intellectual property protection. As one of the most prominent players in the tech sector, Google’s actions and the final verdict will be closely monitored by other companies and patent holders. Depending on the appeal’s outcome, this ruling could set a precedent for future patent infringement cases, shaping how companies approach innovation and collaboration in the fast-paced world of technology.



In addition to the case against Google, Touchstream Technologies filed similar complaints against major cable providers Comcast, Charter, and Altice in Texas earlier this year. These cases remain pending and could potentially have far-reaching consequences for the cable industry as well.



The legal battle between Touchstream Technologies and Google has culminated in a landmark verdict, with the jury ruling that Google infringed upon the software developer’s patented technology. The $338.7 million damages awarded to Touchstream send a strong message about the importance of protecting intellectual property rights in the tech industry. As both parties gear up for the appeals process, the implications of this verdict will continue to reverberate throughout the technology and patent landscape, setting the stage for potential changes in how innovations are safeguarded and respected in the digital age.

