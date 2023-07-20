Biglaw

Schulte Roth & Zabel Strengthens Leadership Team with Notable C-Suite Hires
Schulte Roth & Zabel (SRZ) announces the strategic addition of two accomplished leaders to its esteemed C-suite. With the appointment of Jean Lee as Chief People Officer and John K. Johnson as Chief Innovation Officer, the firm reinforces its commitment to excellence and forward-thinking strategies in today’s competitive legal landscape.

As Chief People Officer, Jean Lee will play a pivotal role in overseeing Schulte’s Human Resources, Legal Recruiting, and Professional Development departments. With more than 25 years of experience across various industries, Jean brings a wealth of expertise in crafting people strategies that align with and enable key business initiatives. Her remarkable track record includes significant contributions at Interpublic Group, where she served as Global Chief People Officer, and her role in helping Weber Shandwick secure a spot on Ad Age’s “Best Places to Work” list. Prior to joining SRZ, Jean held talent management positions at Avon Products and The Walt Disney Company, and she provided valuable human capital and change management solutions to clients during her tenure at Aon Consulting.

Expressing her excitement about joining SRZ, Jean stated, “I’m honored to join Schulte and further build upon our core values of connectedness, curiosity, and courage through people programs that support firm culture and employee engagement, growth, and development. Schulte has a reputation for exceptional client service, and I’m excited to support employees’ professional goals and advance the firm’s business objectives.”

  
See also: Schulte Roth & Zabel Welcomes John Nowak as Litigation Group Partner in New York

Joining SRZ as Chief Innovation Officer, John K. Johnson brings over 15 years of legal industry experience from various perspectives, including external counsel, corporate compliance monitorship team member, senior in-house leader, and corporate affairs executive. Notably, John has championed the use of data and programmatic thinking to drive results, making him a perfect fit for leading the firm’s innovation priorities and initiatives. Prior to his appointment at SRZ, John served as the Global Head of Compliance at Spotify, where he made significant contributions to the organization’s compliance endeavors. He also played a key role in the successful launch of AB InBev’s award-winning BrewRight platform during his time as Global Director of Compliance at AB InBev, SA. Additionally, John served as Vice President of Legal and Corporate Affairs for AB InBev’s South Asia subsidiary, based in India.

With their distinctive skill sets and extensive experience, Jean and John are well-positioned to drive Schulte’s continued growth and success. They will collaborate with lawyers and business professionals across the firm to develop and execute on innovative strategies that serve clients effectively in today’s rapidly evolving legal landscape.

Schulte Roth & Zabel remains committed to providing exceptional legal services to its clients while fostering a culture of inclusivity, collaboration, and innovation. The addition of Jean Lee and John K. Johnson to the C-suite leadership team marks an exciting milestone in the firm’s journey towards continued excellence and growth. Their unique perspectives and visionary leadership are expected to propel SRZ into a future characterized by enhanced client service and groundbreaking legal solutions.



