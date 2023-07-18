Schulte Roth & Zabel Welcomes John Nowak as Litigation Group Partner in New York

Schulte Roth & Zabel, a leading law firm based in New York, proudly welcomes John Nowak as a new partner in their esteemed Litigation Group. With a strong enforcement practice background, John has extensive experience representing entities such as private equity funds, hedge funds, broker-dealers, corporations, boards of directors, principals, and executives. His expertise spans internal investigations, government inquiries, and litigation, making him a valuable asset to the firm and its clients.



John possesses unique insights gained from his previous role as the Deputy Chief of the Business and Securities Fraud Section of the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York. Additionally, he served as a Branch Chief in the Enforcement Division of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This combination of private practice success and government supervision contributes to John’s exceptional understanding of regulatory matters and strengthens his ability to advise investment advisers on trading, compliance issues, and insider trading.



Throughout his career, John has undertaken numerous significant representations. His extensive caseload encompasses diverse legal issues, including insider trading, best execution, accounting fraud, PIPE financings, breaches of fiduciary duties, adviser conflicts of interest, market-making and trading inquiries, and other disclosure cases. Moreover, John has substantial trial and appellate experience, further enhancing his ability to effectively navigate complex litigation matters.



What

Where

Search Jobs

Excited about joining Schulte’s industry-leading enforcement team, John expresses his enthusiasm, stating, “I’m thrilled to be joining Schulte’s industry-leading enforcement team. The firm’s roster of private capital clients, its client-first mindset, and its collaborative approach to representing the industry provide an optimal platform from which to expand.”

Take the first step towards finding your dream job – submit your resume to BCG Attorney Search today.

In recent times, Schulte Roth & Zabel has made strategic additions to their partner roster across various practice areas. Julia Beskin, Tim Gilman, and Chris Gerson have joined the Litigation Group alongside John. The firm has also welcomed Dan Roman in Tax, Martin Schmelkin in Employment & Employee Benefits, and Allison Scher Bernbach in Investment Management. These new partners contribute to the firm’s continued growth and commitment to providing its clients comprehensive and exceptional legal services.



Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

With John Nowak’s arrival and his exceptional track record in enforcement practice, Schulte Roth & Zabel solidifies its position as a prominent force in the legal industry. The firm’s dedication to client representation, coupled with John’s extensive experience, positions them well to tackle the evolving regulatory landscape and protect the interests of their clients across a wide spectrum of legal disputes.



Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More