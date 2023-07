This guy walked into a bar and shouted for all to hear, “Lawyers are ASSHOLES!”

A man in the back of the bar stood up and shouted back at him “I take exception to that statement and I resent it greatly!”

The first guy said “Are you a Lawyer?”

The man responded “No, I’m an asshole!”

