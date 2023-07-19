Democrats in US Senate Push Legislation for Binding Ethics Code for Supreme Court

Senate Democrats are pushing for legislation establishing a binding ethics code for the U.S. Supreme Court. This move comes after recent revelations of certain conservative justices failing to disclose luxury trips and real estate transactions, sparking concerns about transparency and conflicts of interest within the judicial branch. However, the legislation faces significant challenges due to opposition from Republicans.



Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse has introduced a bill that would impose new requirements on the Supreme Court for financial disclosures and recusal from cases where a justice may have a conflict of interest. Unlike other federal judges, the Supreme Court’s nine life-tenured justices currently do not have a mandatory code of conduct. While they are subject to disclosure laws for reporting outside income and certain gifts, there are exemptions for personal hospitality, such as lodging at an individual’s residence. Additionally, justices have the authority to decide whether to recuse themselves from cases involving potential conflicts of interest.



Democrats argue that recent news reports highlighting connections between wealthy donors and conservative justices underscore the need for external oversight. They contend that the Supreme Court cannot be relied upon to police itself effectively. Senator Whitehouse and Senator Dick Durbin, the Democratic chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, stated that holding the justices to the same standards as other federal judges is a reasonable proposition, emphasizing the non-partisan nature of their intent.



Even if the legislation manages to gain approval from the Senate Judiciary Committee, its chances of passing on the Senate floor are slim without Republican support. Moreover, given the Republican majority in the House of Representatives, it is unlikely to make significant progress there.

Certain Republicans on the Judiciary Committee have portrayed the ethics reform efforts as partisan attacks on the court. They argue that the court should establish its own rules and regulations. Senator Mike Lee of Utah, a Republican member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, expressed his inclination to allow the court to handle its own ethics standards, claiming that they are capable of doing so effectively. Senator John Kennedy, another Republican committee member, raised doubts about Congress’s authority to impose ethics standards on the court, referring to the constitutional separation of powers among the executive, legislative, and judicial branches.



The Judiciary Committee held a hearing in May to address concerns about Supreme Court ethics. However, Chief Justice John Roberts declined Senator Durbin’s invitation to testify, citing the importance of preserving judicial independence. Roberts has mentioned that the justices consult a code of conduct adopted by the policymaking body for the federal judiciary, which applies to lower federal court judges but not to the justices themselves. The current code of conduct emphasizes the importance of avoiding any appearance of impropriety.



Senator Whitehouse’s legislation aims to require the justices to adopt a code of conduct and establish a mechanism for investigating alleged violations. He has criticized the justices for interpreting existing ethics rules in unconventional ways and refusing investigations when their actions are called into question.



As the debate continues, the fate of the legislation remains uncertain. The push for a binding ethics code for the Supreme Court reflects a broader concern for transparency and accountability within the judicial system. It is a topic that has gained attention due to recent controversies surrounding conservative justices’ conduct. Whether the legislation can overcome the obstacles it faces and garner enough support to become law remains to be seen.



