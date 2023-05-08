Home

Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP Nominated for Two Top Honors at 2023 Thomson Reuters ALB China Law Awards
Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP has been shortlisted for two prestigious awards at the 2023 Thomson Reuters ALB China Law Awards. The firm is in the running for Private Equity Law Firm of the Year, and its China Managing Partner, Charles Ching, is a finalist for Dealmaker of the Year.

Weil has also been recognized for its involvement in several landmark transactions, including the take-private of 51job, Inc., the sale of HCP Packaging by BPEA EQT to The Carlyle Group, and Advent’s stake acquisition of Wagas Group, all of which have been shortlisted for M&A Deal of the Year.

These nominations are a testament to Weil’s longstanding commitment to serving its clients in the China market. The firm has a deep history of advising private equity clients in China and has earned a reputation as one of the top private equity law practices in the country.

  
Weil was founded in New York in 1931 and has since grown into a global law firm with offices in major financial and commercial centers around the world, including Beijing, Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Tokyo. The firm has a broad range of practice areas, including antitrust, bankruptcy, corporate governance, intellectual property, and tax.

In the private equity space, Weil has advised on some of the most significant transactions in recent history, including the acquisition of Dell by Silver Lake Partners and Michael Dell, the buyout of Harman International Industries by Samsung, and the acquisition of Medline Industries by a consortium of private equity firms.

Weil’s China practice is led by Charles Ching, who has more than 20 years of experience advising clients on cross-border M&A and private equity transactions. Ching joined Weil in 2001 and became a partner in 2005. He has since played a key role in building Weil’s China practice and has been instrumental in establishing the firm as one of the country’s leading private equity law practices.

In addition to Ching, the Weil Asia team members involved in the nominated transactions include Tim Gardner, Chris Welty, Sandy Lin, Jie Yuan, Kenny Yu, Kevin Yao, Graham Price, Max Chu, Hongzhen Huang, Jacky Sin, Qi Zhang, Connie Ng, Isolde Tsukabayashi, Carol Jia, Yang Mo, and Jerry Shen.



The Thomson Reuters ALB China Law Awards are among the most reputable awards in Asia, organized by Asian Legal Business, Thomson Reuters’ flagship title. The awards pay tribute to the outstanding performance of law firms and practitioners at the forefront of the China legal market.

Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on May 18, 2023. Weil’s nominations for Private Equity Law Firm of the Year and Dealmaker of the Year, as well as the firm’s involvement in several landmark transactions, are a testament to its expertise and commitment to its clients in the China market.

