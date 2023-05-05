Greenberg Traurig: Providing Exceptional Legal Services Globally

Greenberg Traurig is a global law firm with more than 2,650 attorneys across 45 locations worldwide, including the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is widely recognized for providing exceptional legal services to clients across various industries, including art, fashion, real estate, and more.

One of the latest transactions the firm advised on was UOVO’s acquisition of a majority stake in Domaine, a wine collection, storage, and logistics services firm based in St. Louis, Missouri. UOVO is a leading storage and logistics provider for commercial and private art and fashion collections. With the addition of Domaine’s wine logistics and storage services, UOVO can now offer a broader range of bespoke services and resources to clients spanning all three categories.

Miami Corporate Shareholder Carol Barnhart and Corporate Associate Anthony J. Fernandez led the Greenberg Traurig team advising UOVO on this transaction. The team included Philadelphia Labor and Employment Shareholder Kelly Dobbs Bunting, and Miami Tax Shareholder L. Frank Cordero, New York Real Estate Shareholder Warren J. Karp, and Miami Corporate Associates Caitlin Calvo and Maria Walker.

What

Where

Search Jobs

Greenberg Traurig has a long history of providing exceptional legal services to clients. The firm was founded in Miami in 1967 by Mel Greenberg and Robert Traurig, and it has since grown into one of the world’s largest and most respected law firms. The firm has a reputation for excellence, and its attorneys are known for their expertise and dedication to their clients.

Join the largest legal job site and sign up for LawCrossing today.

In addition to its legal services, Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono work. The firm has a strong commitment to giving back to the community and supporting various charitable organizations. For example, the firm has supported the United Way, Habitat for Humanity, and the American Red Cross.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Greenberg Traurig is also a leader in innovation, using technology to enhance its legal services and provide clients with better value. The firm has invested heavily in technology, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, to help its attorneys work more efficiently and effectively.

The firm is also committed to diversity and inclusion and has received numerous awards for its efforts in this area. For example, the firm is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab, and it was named a 2022 BTI “Highly Recommended Law Firm” for superior client service.

Greenberg Traurig is committed to sustainability and is powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-eÂ® Energy program. The firm is also a member of the U.S. EPA’s Green Power Partnership Program.

In conclusion, Greenberg Traurig is a global law firm that provides exceptional legal services to clients across various industries. With its long history of excellence, commitment to philanthropy, innovation, diversity and inclusion, and sustainability, Greenberg Traurig is an excellent place to do business with and work. If you are in need of legal services, Greenberg Traurig is the firm to choose.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More