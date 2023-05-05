Biglaw

Greenberg Traurig: Providing Exceptional Legal Services Globally
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Greenberg Traurig is a global law firm with more than 2,650 attorneys across 45 locations worldwide, including the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is widely recognized for providing exceptional legal services to clients across various industries, including art, fashion, real estate, and more.

One of the latest transactions the firm advised on was UOVO’s acquisition of a majority stake in Domaine, a wine collection, storage, and logistics services firm based in St. Louis, Missouri. UOVO is a leading storage and logistics provider for commercial and private art and fashion collections. With the addition of Domaine’s wine logistics and storage services, UOVO can now offer a broader range of bespoke services and resources to clients spanning all three categories.

Miami Corporate Shareholder Carol Barnhart and Corporate Associate Anthony J. Fernandez led the Greenberg Traurig team advising UOVO on this transaction. The team included Philadelphia Labor and Employment Shareholder Kelly Dobbs Bunting, and Miami Tax Shareholder L. Frank Cordero, New York Real Estate Shareholder Warren J. Karp, and Miami Corporate Associates Caitlin Calvo and Maria Walker.

  
What
Where


Greenberg Traurig has a long history of providing exceptional legal services to clients. The firm was founded in Miami in 1967 by Mel Greenberg and Robert Traurig, and it has since grown into one of the world’s largest and most respected law firms. The firm has a reputation for excellence, and its attorneys are known for their expertise and dedication to their clients.

Join the largest legal job site and sign up for LawCrossing today.

In addition to its legal services, Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono work. The firm has a strong commitment to giving back to the community and supporting various charitable organizations. For example, the firm has supported the United Way, Habitat for Humanity, and the American Red Cross.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Greenberg Traurig is also a leader in innovation, using technology to enhance its legal services and provide clients with better value. The firm has invested heavily in technology, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, to help its attorneys work more efficiently and effectively.

The firm is also committed to diversity and inclusion and has received numerous awards for its efforts in this area. For example, the firm is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab, and it was named a 2022 BTI “Highly Recommended Law Firm” for superior client service.
Greenberg Traurig is committed to sustainability and is powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-eÂ® Energy program. The firm is also a member of the U.S. EPA’s Green Power Partnership Program.



In conclusion, Greenberg Traurig is a global law firm that provides exceptional legal services to clients across various industries. With its long history of excellence, commitment to philanthropy, innovation, diversity and inclusion, and sustainability, Greenberg Traurig is an excellent place to do business with and work. If you are in need of legal services, Greenberg Traurig is the firm to choose.

Related Items:, , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Association Attorney

USA-FL-Pompano Beach

Description: Law firm in Pompano Beach with large Community Association practice seeks an Associa...

Apply now

Real Estate Attorney

USA-NJ-Newark

About the job PLEASE NOTE: AT THIS TIME, THE FIRM IS ONLY CONSIDERING APPLICANTS WITH AT LEAST 4 ...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-IL-Peoria

Description: Miller, Hall & Triggs, LLC seeks an attorney with 1 or more years of experience in t...

Apply now

Administrative Assistant/Legal Secretary

USA-NY-Binghamton

Law Offices of James D. Ward is a small business in Binghamton, NY. Looking for a self motivated, pr...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Attorney

USA-CA-Encino

Encino office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an attorney with 5-7 years of litig...

Apply Now

Junior to Mid-level IP/Life Sciences Associate Attorney

USA-IL-Chicago

Chicago office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks junior to mid-level IP/life scienc...

Apply Now

Junior to Mid-level IP/Life Sciences Associate Attorney

USA-NC-Charlotte

Charlotte office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks junior to mid-level IP/life scie...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Unveiling the Elite Law Schools Dominating Federal Clerkship Placements – Is Your Alma Mater on the List?
58
Legal News

Unveiling the Elite Law Schools Dominating Federal Clerkship Placements – Is Your Alma Mater on the List?
Montana Law Professor Confirmed as Biden’s Newest 9th Circuit Judge by US Senate
40
Breaking News

Montana Law Professor Confirmed as Biden’s Newest 9th Circuit Judge by US Senate
Antonin Scalia Law School’s Ranking Boost Linked to Supreme Court Justice Connections
33
Law Students

Antonin Scalia Law School’s Ranking Boost Linked to Supreme Court Justice Connections
Whistleblower Exposes Chief Justice Roberts’ Wife’s Lucrative Job, Generating $10M in Commissions
38
Legal News

Whistleblower Exposes Chief Justice Roberts’ Wife’s Lucrative Job, Generating $10M in Commissions
Faegre Drinker Honored as 2023 Law Firm of the Year by Philadelphia Volunteer Lawyers for the Arts Faegre-Drinker
47
Biglaw

Faegre Drinker Honored as 2023 Law Firm of the Year by Philadelphia Volunteer Lawyers for the Arts
Venable LLP Welcomes Back Entertainment Litigation Expert Michael Garfinkel as Partner in Los Angeles Office
50
Biglaw

Venable LLP Welcomes Back Entertainment Litigation Expert Michael Garfinkel as Partner in Los Angeles Office
The Top-Ranked Law Schools That Attract High Demand from Leading U.S. Law Firms
79
Law Students

The Top-Ranked Law Schools That Attract High Demand from Leading U.S. Law Firms
Energizer and Walmart Face Lawsuit Alleging Conspiracy to Inflate Battery Prices
89
Public Interest

Energizer and Walmart Face Lawsuit Alleging Conspiracy to Inflate Battery Prices
Supreme Court Shocker: Landmark Case Unleashes Battle over Federal Government’s Authority
45
Legal News

Supreme Court Shocker: Landmark Case Unleashes Battle over Federal Government’s Authority
California Introduces ‘CARE Court’: Innovative Program for Psychosis Treatment
36
Legal News

California Introduces ‘CARE Court’: Innovative Program for Psychosis Treatment

Legal Career Resources

April 28, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Charisse Hines Law

Charisse Hines Law: A Law Firm with an Employee-Friendly Approach and Commitment to Business Ethics Charisse Hines Law: A Law Firm That Values Its Employees and Maintains High Ethical Standards “The most successful law firms are those that value their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top