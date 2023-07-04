Biden Appoints Two Republican FTC Commissioners

In a move aimed at maintaining a diverse representation within the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), President Joe Biden has nominated Virginia Solicitor General Andrew Ferguson and Utah Solicitor General Melissa Holyoak as Republican commissioners. This decision, announced by the White House, seeks to uphold a balanced composition within the FTC, which is vital in enforcing antitrust laws and combating deceptive advertising practices.



While these nominations await Senate confirmation, they are not expected to shift the balance of power within the FTC. Currently, the FTC is headed by Democratic Chair Lina Khan and comprises two additional Democratic commissioners. However, if Ferguson and Holyoak secure Senate approval, they will bring their unique perspectives and expertise to the Commission.



Under the leadership of Chair Lina Khan, the FTC has taken a firm stance against mergers that may lead to higher consumer prices or hinder innovation. The agency has shown increased scrutiny towards potential antitrust violations, particularly in cases involving prominent tech companies. This proactive approach aligns with President Biden’s broader vision for promoting competition and protecting consumers’ interests in the marketplace.



Chair Lina Khan expressed her support for the nominations of Ferguson and Holyoak, acknowledging their valuable skills, experiences, and expertise. She emphasized the importance of a fully staffed FTC to carry out its mission effectively. While Khan’s tenure has faced criticism from former Republican commissioner Christine Wilson, Khan remains committed to collaborating with Ferguson, Holyoak, and other commissioners to ensure the FTC’s efficiency and effectiveness.

The FTC, currently operating with a partial roster, is poised to take legal action against Amazon.com, with a potential case expected to be filed this summer. This follows the agency’s previous antitrust lawsuit against Facebook during the Trump administration, which is still awaiting trial. Additionally, the FTC is actively evaluating Kroger’s proposed acquisition of rival grocer Albertsons, among other pending mergers.



Andrew Ferguson, a nominee for the Republican commissioner role, brings notable experience to the table. He served as the chief counsel to U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell from 2019 to 2021. Ferguson has worked with influential senators such as Lindsey Graham and Chuck Grassley throughout his career, further enriching his understanding of legislative matters and policy development. McConnell has applauded the nominations, emphasizing the need for talented leaders who can safeguard American consumers while defending the nation’s economic future from perceived overreach.



Melissa Holyoak, the second Republican nominee, currently holds the position of Utah Solicitor General within the Utah Attorney General’s Office. Her legal background includes previous work at O’Melveny & Myers LLP and the Hamilton Lincoln Law Institute, both known for their focus on combatting class-action lawsuits and advocating against excessive regulations. Holyoak’s involvement with organizations such as the Competitive Enterprise Institute and the Center for Class Action Fairness has provided her diverse legal perspectives.



In recent times, the FTC has actively pursued legal action against corporate mergers that raise antitrust concerns. This includes filing complaints to halt Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision and awaiting a court decision on the matter. Furthermore, the agency has intervened in pharmaceutical deals, such as Amgen’s purchase of Horizon Therapeutics and Intercontinental Exchange’s planned acquisition of Black Knight. Another ongoing legal battle involves Illumina’s acquisition of Grail.



As Ferguson and Holyoak’s nominations move forward, it is crucial to ensure a well-rounded FTC capable of effectively addressing antitrust issues and protecting consumers. Their potential confirmation by the Senate will contribute to a more balanced representation within the Commission, fostering collaborative efforts to uphold fair competition and safeguard the interests of the American public.



