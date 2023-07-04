Public Interest

Maryland Embraces Recreational Marijuana as New Law Comes into Effect
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

On July 1, Maryland joined the growing list of states that have legalized recreational marijuana for adults. The new law allows residents aged 21 and older to purchase, use, possess, and cultivate limited quantities of cannabis. This landmark decision comes after Maryland residents voted in favor of recreational cannabis use in a November referendum, and Democrat Governor Wes Moore signed the Cannabis Reform Act into law in May.

Under the newly enacted legislation, adults in Maryland can now grow up to two cannabis plants for personal use and possess up to 1.5 ounces of cannabis. The cannabis will be subject to a 9% tax, as reported by Fox 5 DC. Previously, growing cannabis plants carried legal consequences, but the new law lifted this restriction, allowing individuals to cultivate their own cannabis.

While the law permits residents to buy, use, and possess cannabis, it’s important to note that consumption is limited to private residences. Public smoking of cannabis remains prohibited, according to Dawn Berkowitz, deputy director of the Maryland Cannabis Administration, as stated in an interview with WJZ.

  
What
Where


Berkowitz further explained the possession and purchase limits under the new law: “The purchase limit is the same as the possession limit for personal use. That includes up to 1.5 ounces of cannabis flower, 12 grams of concentrated cannabis, or up to 750 mg of THC.” It’s worth noting that possessing more than 1.5 ounces but less than 2.5 ounces of cannabis may result in civil fines, while possession of more than 2.5 ounces could be considered intent to distribute, leading to potential criminal charges.

Don’t settle for a mediocre legal job. Search BCG Attorney Search for the best opportunities!

Another significant aspect of the new law is the expungement of convictions for marijuana-related crimes that are now legal. Individuals serving sentences for these offenses will be eligible for resentencing, and automatic expungement of relevant convictions will occur. Additionally, those convicted of possession with the intent to distribute can petition the courts for expungement three years after completing their sentences.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The state of Maryland has also authorized companies to provide medical cannabis to customers. Nearly 100 dispensaries have received approval from state regulators to become dual licensees, allowing them to serve both patients and adult consumers, in accordance with last year’s ballot measure.

“We have been thinking for a long time that Americans across the country are going to choose cannabis, and we see 6 million people in Maryland, and we know it’s going to be a large business here,” said Ben Kovler, CEO and Founder of Green Thumb and RISE Dispensary, in an interview with Fox 5 DC.



To support the new law’s implementation, the Maryland Cannabis Administration has approved 42 cultivators and manufacturers. Will Tilburg, the acting director of the Maryland Cannabis Administration, expressed excitement about offering safer, legal, and tested cannabis to adults in the state, emphasizing the importance of being well-informed about the parameters of the new law and promoting responsible cannabis consumption.

Maryland now joins more than 20 other states that have legalized recreational marijuana for adults. Governor Wes Moore acknowledged the significance of this decision, stating in a tweet on Saturday, “We are writing a new chapter in the story of cannabis in America. One that will lift communities harmed by criminalization and build a more competitive and more equitable economy.”

While Maryland has embraced recreational marijuana, it’s essential to note that cannabis remains illegal at the federal level. Consequently, its use continues to be prohibited in government buildings and other federal properties.

As Maryland embarks on this new era of cannabis legalization, it aims to create a thriving industry that benefits the economy and addresses the historical inequalities associated with marijuana criminalization. By providing opportunities for individuals to participate in the cannabis market and expunging past convictions, the state is striving for a more equitable and inclusive future.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Paralegal Technician Assistant (Posting #271-23)

USA-NJ-Rio Grande

The NJ Department of Children and Families has an immediate need for a qualified individual to fill ...

Apply now

Attorney/Litigation - Reno, NV

USA-NV-Reno

The Reno, NV office of Blanchard, Krasner & French seeks associate attorney with a minimum of 5+ yea...

Apply now

Business Manager for Top Law Schools- Remote Position

USA-UT-Ephraim

We are looking for a dynamic, committed, hard-working recent law school graduate who wants to gain b...

Apply now

Business Manager for Top Law Schools - Remote Position

USA-NV-Las Vegas

We are looking for a dynamic, committed, hard-working recent law graduate who wants to gain broad-ba...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Probate Litigation Attorney

USA-TX-Houston

Houston office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a probate litigation attorney with...

Apply Now

Criminal Defense Attorney

USA-ND-Minot

Minot office of our client seeks a criminal defense attorney with 1 year of relevant experience.

Apply Now

Experienced Associate Attorney

USA-SD-Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an experienced associate attor...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Boston University Law Students Encouraged to Prioritize Therapy Amidst Recent Supreme Court Rulings
24
Home

Boston University Law Students Encouraged to Prioritize Therapy Amidst Recent Supreme Court Rulings
Key UK Partners Depart Shearman & Sterling Ahead of Allen & Overy Merger
24
Breaking News

Key UK Partners Depart Shearman & Sterling Ahead of Allen & Overy Merger
Rimon Expands its Team with New California Partners
26
Biglaw

Rimon Expands its Team with New California Partners
Why Corporate Attorneys Are Opting to Use ChatGPT In-House Instead of Paying Law Firms
464
Legal Technology News

Why Corporate Attorneys Are Opting to Use ChatGPT In-House Instead of Paying Law Firms
Morgan Lewis Strengthens Northern California Presence with Key Addition from Winston & Strawn
51
Legal News

Morgan Lewis Strengthens Northern California Presence with Key Addition from Winston & Strawn
Florida Temporarily Rejects New Bar Exam, Postpones Implementation
42
Law Students

Florida Temporarily Rejects New Bar Exam, Postpones Implementation
Winston Law Firm Recruits Prominent Litigation Leader from Alston & Bird in Dallas
60
Legal News

Winston Law Firm Recruits Prominent Litigation Leader from Alston & Bird in Dallas
Baker Botts Enhances San Francisco Team with Addition of Intellectual Property Litigation Expert
36
Biglaw

Baker Botts Enhances San Francisco Team with Addition of Intellectual Property Litigation Expert
Lawsuit Filed Against Paul Weiss Over Controversial $258 Million NYC Building Sale
53
Biglaw

Lawsuit Filed Against Paul Weiss Over Controversial $258 Million NYC Building Sale
SCOTUS Ruling Overturns ‘True Threats’ Conviction
46
Legal News

SCOTUS Ruling Overturns ‘True Threats’ Conviction

Legal Career Resources

June 5, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Epstein Patierno, LLP

Epstein Patierno, LLP: A Collaborative and Experienced Family Law Firm Epstein Patierno, LLP is a small family law firm in Denver, CO that has built a reputation for its collaborative work environment and experienced attorneys. Former employees rave about their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top