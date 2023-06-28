Public Interest

Arizona Governor Enforces Order Prohibiting Local Prosecutors from Handling Abortion Cases
Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, recently signed an executive order transferring the authority to file abortion-related charges from local prosecutors to the state’s attorney general. The order, signed on June 22, aims to protect reproductive health care and ensure the consistent application of Arizona’s abortion laws.

The decision has garnered attention from various news outlets, including The New York Times, the Arizona Republic, NBC News, and Axios. Arizona allows abortions before 15 weeks of pregnancy, but a separate 1864 law establishes a near-total ban on abortions in the state. However, in December 2022, the Arizona Court of Appeals ruled that the 1864 law cannot be enforced in contradiction to the more recent 15-week abortion ban.

One of the primary reasons cited for the executive order is the potential for inconsistent decisions on abortion prosecutions by county prosecutors due to remaining questions regarding the application of Arizona’s abortion laws to specific cases. The order states that the state has a vested interest in ensuring the equal, consistent, and predictable application of abortion laws.

  
Additionally, the executive order includes provisions to prevent state agencies from providing information or assistance to other states seeking to impose civil or criminal liability for abortions or abortion aid that would be legal in Arizona. It also establishes a ban on extradition to other states in cases that would not be considered criminal offenses in Arizona, within the boundaries of Arizona and federal law.

Furthermore, the executive order establishes an Advisory Council on Protecting Reproductive Freedom, tasked with making recommendations to expand access to reproductive health care within the state. This council will play a crucial role in shaping policies and initiatives related to reproductive rights in Arizona.

The decision has generated some controversy and skepticism. Cathi Herrod, representing the conservative nonprofit Center for Arizona Policy, expressed doubts about Governor Hobbs’ authority to strip county attorneys of their ability to perform their duties effectively.

The executive order is seen as a significant step towards consolidating the power to handle abortion-related cases within the attorney general’s office. By centralizing this authority, the state aims to streamline the application of abortion laws, ensuring uniformity and avoiding discrepancies resulting from variations in county-level decisions.



Supporters of the executive order argue that it promotes a more equitable and consistent legal landscape for reproductive health care in Arizona. By entrusting the attorney general’s office with this responsibility, the state can ensure that abortion laws are applied fairly and predictably across the board.

Critics, on the other hand, raise concerns about potential limitations on local autonomy and the ability of county prosecutors to independently carry out their duties. Some worry that removing the authority of local prosecutors may hinder their ability to respond effectively to abortion cases within their jurisdictions.

The long-term implications of this executive order remain to be seen. It is anticipated that legal challenges and debates surrounding reproductive rights will continue to shape the abortion landscape in Arizona and across the United States.

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs has signed an executive order transferring the power to file abortion-related charges from local prosecutors to the state’s attorney general. The order aims to protect reproductive health care, ensure consistent application of abortion laws, and establish an Advisory Council on Protecting Reproductive Freedom. While supporters laud the order’s commitment to equity and uniformity, critics question its potential impact on local autonomy and the ability of county prosecutors to carry out their duties effectively. As discussions and legal battles surrounding reproductive rights persist, the implications of this executive order will undoubtedly shape the future of abortion legislation in Arizona.

