Disability Rights Advocates Seek Reform in California’s Bar Exam Accommodation Process

Disability Rights Education and Defense Fund (DREDF) recently filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice against the State Bar of California, alleging consistent violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in the bar exam accommodation process. The complaint, filed on behalf of four law school graduates, asserts that the California bar fails to respond promptly to accommodation requests, requires costly assessments not covered by insurance, and prioritizes the opinions of state bar-retained consultants over qualified professionals who have conducted individualized assessments.



The complaint further claims that these consultants frequently challenge reasonable judgments made by qualified professionals and arrive at conclusions inconsistent with the weight of evidence. Additionally, the complaint argues that they demand excessive analysis of disability, contrary to the guidelines outlined in the ADA. Such practices are deemed unfair and create unnecessary obstacles for aspiring lawyers with disabilities.



In response to these allegations, a spokesperson from the California bar stated that the agency is actively considering ways to streamline the testing accommodation process. The bar is looking into utilizing the Law School Admission Council’s (LSAC) consent decree and the DOJ’s testing accommodations guidelines as guidance for evaluating its accommodation process. The spokesperson emphasized the goal of streamlining the process and reducing the burden on applicants by relying on proof of past testing accommodations on high-stakes exams, rather than requiring new supporting documentation. Additionally, the bar has proposed a new set of testing accommodation rules that will soon be open for public comment.



It is worth noting that the LSAC, in a separate matter where the DOJ intervened, reached a consent decree in 2014. The decree stipulated that the LSAC would automatically grant most testing accommodations if candidates could demonstrate prior receipt of similar accommodations on postsecondary admissions tests such as the SAT or GED. The complaint against the California bar seeks comparable automatic grants for extra time in situations where similar accommodations were provided during law school. Moreover, the complaint advocates for greater deference to treating consultants over state bar reviewers and emphasizes the importance of considering candidates’ histories of testing accommodations.

The challenges faced by bar applicants with disabilities are not unique to California. Similar frustrations have been expressed in various jurisdictions across the country. The current complaint underscores the necessity for fair and inclusive practices throughout the bar exam accommodation process nationwide.



As this legal battle unfolds, disability rights advocates hope that their efforts will prompt meaningful reform, ensuring equal opportunities and accessibility for aspiring lawyers with disabilities. The outcome of this complaint could have far-reaching implications for the bar exam accommodation process in California and potentially serve as a precedent for other jurisdictions facing similar challenges.



It remains crucial for legal institutions to review their policies and practices to align with the principles of the ADA, fostering an environment that supports diversity, inclusivity, and equal opportunities for individuals with disabilities. By addressing the concerns raised by disability rights advocates, the legal profession can take significant strides toward creating a more accessible and equitable pathway for aspiring lawyers with disabilities to enter and excel in the field.



