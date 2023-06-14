Biglaw

BigLaw Partner Resigns Following Ex-Wife’s Public Video Release of His Disturbing Outbursts
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

In a surprising turn of events, a partner at the renowned law firm Greenberg Traurig has tendered his resignation following the firm’s internal investigation into a complex and highly contentious divorce and custody battle. The partner in question, Allan Kassenoff, had been the subject of scrutiny as allegations of wrongdoing and abuse arose during the four-year-long legal dispute. However, the law firm’s statement on June 2 revealed that four judges and two court-appointed forensic examiners had found no evidence of misconduct or domestic violence concerning Kassenoff’s children.

Greenberg Traurig initially announced on June 2 that they were reviewing Kassenoff’s status with the firm without divulging further details. The firm acknowledged that the judges involved in Kassenoff’s litigation had carefully examined the evidence, including “some videos,” and ultimately determined that no abuse or misconduct had occurred. Kassenoff had been awarded sole legal custody of the children, further affirming the judges’ belief in his fitness as a parent.

The situation took a dramatic turn when Kassenoff’s terminally ill ex-wife, Catherine Kassenoff, a former federal prosecutor and former special counsel to the governor of New York, posted videos online that showcased Kassenoff engaging in disturbing tirades. The videos, which quickly circulated online and garnered attention from various news outlets such as the New York Post, News12 Westchester, the Daily Mail, Ms. magazine, and Above the Law, captured Kassenoff yelling derogatory remarks, expressing hatred towards Catherine, and making disparaging comments about her appearance. Additionally, Kassenoff declared his refusal to take their daughter, whom he called “spoiled,” to school or extracurricular activities.

  
What
Where


The release of these videos sparked widespread condemnation, with Above the Law emphasizing the detrimental impact such behavior can have on children. They underscored the importance of providing a non-toxic environment for children, free from insults and denigration of one parent in the presence of the kids. The children’s emotional reactions, as captured in the videos, served as a powerful reminder of the harm caused by witnessing such rage between caregivers.

Let LawCrossing help you find the best legal job opportunities – sign up now.

However, it is crucial to note that the released videos only represent a fraction of the complex family dynamic and were captured during a highly contentious custody battle. Above the Law cautioned readers against drawing conclusions solely based on these videos, highlighting that there had been previous findings of “manipulative conduct” by Catherine and evidence suggesting false allegations of abuse against Kassenoff.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Kassenoff had filed for divorce in May 2019, seeking sole legal and physical custody of their children. His request was supported by text messages exchanged between Catherine and her friend, who happened to be a lawyer. Catherine subsequently sought court intervention to compel Kassenoff to either return or destroy these messages. However, the New York State Supreme Court’s Appellate Division upheld the decision denying Catherine’s request, ruling that the messages were not protected under attorney-client privilege.

In her pursuit of obtaining the text messages, Catherine also filed a lawsuit in federal court, alleging that Kassenoff had unlawfully gained access to her texts and emails after she had shared her Apple ID with him for a legitimate iTunes purchase on his laptop. However, the federal court dismissed her case in March, deeming it duplicative as the matter had already been litigated in state court.



In their statement on June 11 announcing Kassenoff’s resignation, Greenberg Traurig expressed concern for the well-being of the couple’s three children, recognizing them as the primary victims of this distressing situation. As a gesture of support, the firm pledged to establish a dedicated trust fund, overseen by an independent trustee, solely for the benefit of the children. The funding for this trust will come from voluntary contributions by the firm’s lawyers and staff. The statement concluded by extending well wishes for healing and privacy to the children during this challenging period.

Gus Dimopoulos, the legal representative for Kassenoff, has not yet responded to requests for comments from the ABA Journal.

As the aftermath of this legal battle continues to unfold, it serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of creating a safe and nurturing environment for children amidst contentious divorces. It also highlights the need for legal professionals to conduct themselves with the utmost integrity inside and outside the courtroom, as their actions can have far-reaching consequences for all parties involved.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-GA-North Atlanta

Associate Attorney (Litigation) Baker Jenner LLLP is a growing boutique practice looking for a...

Apply now

Litigation Paralegal

USA-GA-Doraville

Turner & Bowerman, LLC is looking to add an energetic and detail-oriented paralegal to our team! We ...

Apply now

Legal Assistant Paralegal

USA-NY-New York City

We are a busy boutique law firm comprised of 3 attorneys and 3 supporting staff members practicing p...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney

USA-FL-West Palm Beach

Hickey Smith Dodd is seeking an experienced Personal Injury Trial Attorney in South Florida. Must ha...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Corporate Attorney

USA-OH-Cleveland

Cleveland office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a corporate attorney with 5+ yea...

Apply Now

Attorney Needed For Washington Office

USA-DC-Washington

Washington, D.C. office of our client seeks an attorney with 5-7 years of complex litigation and/or ...

Apply Now

Junior Associate Attorney

USA-NY-New York City

New York City office of our client seeks an experienced junior associate attorney. The candidate wil...

Apply Now

Most Popular

JDJournal Recognized As One of the Top Legal Blogs for 2023
Home

JDJournal Recognized As One of the Top Legal Blogs for 2023
EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Fox Rothschild LLP Employees Under Investigation for Alleged Malpractice and Criminal Misconduct
30
Legal News

Fox Rothschild LLP Employees Under Investigation for Alleged Malpractice and Criminal Misconduct
BigLaw Partner Resigns Following Ex-Wife’s Public Video Release of His Disturbing Outbursts
19
Biglaw

BigLaw Partner Resigns Following Ex-Wife’s Public Video Release of His Disturbing Outbursts
Top BigLaw Firm Announces Layoffs and Postponed Start Dates for New Associates
39
Breaking News

Top BigLaw Firm Announces Layoffs and Postponed Start Dates for New Associates
Republican Official Accused of Transferring $1.3M from Non-Profit to Personal Law Firm
28
Breaking News

Republican Official Accused of Transferring $1.3M from Non-Profit to Personal Law Firm
Kentucky Law Firm Collaborates with Community Organizations to Host Name Change Clinic
26
Biglaw

Kentucky Law Firm Collaborates with Community Organizations to Host Name Change Clinic
Dobbs Abortion Case Attorney Nominated for Senate Floor as Federal Judge
19
Legal News

Dobbs Abortion Case Attorney Nominated for Senate Floor as Federal Judge
Lawyer Pleads for Leniency in ChatGPT Fake-Cases Hearing
107
Breaking News

Lawyer Pleads for Leniency in ChatGPT Fake-Cases Hearing
Renowned US Appeals Judge and Former Supreme Court Contender Joins Wilson Sonsini
27
Legal News

Renowned US Appeals Judge and Former Supreme Court Contender Joins Wilson Sonsini
Laugh Out Loud with the Best Legal Joke of the Day – Legal Humor to Brighten Your Day legal joke
17
Legal Jokes

Laugh Out Loud with the Best Legal Joke of the Day – Legal Humor to Brighten Your Day
DLA Piper Faces Lawsuit for Wrongful Termination of Pregnant Lawyer
22
Breaking News

DLA Piper Faces Lawsuit for Wrongful Termination of Pregnant Lawyer

Legal Career Resources

June 5, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Epstein Patierno, LLP

Epstein Patierno, LLP: A Collaborative and Experienced Family Law Firm Epstein Patierno, LLP is a small family law firm in Denver, CO that has built a reputation for its collaborative work environment and experienced attorneys. Former employees rave about their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top