BigLaw Partner Resigns Following Ex-Wife’s Public Video Release of His Disturbing Outbursts

In a surprising turn of events, a partner at the renowned law firm Greenberg Traurig has tendered his resignation following the firm’s internal investigation into a complex and highly contentious divorce and custody battle. The partner in question, Allan Kassenoff, had been the subject of scrutiny as allegations of wrongdoing and abuse arose during the four-year-long legal dispute. However, the law firm’s statement on June 2 revealed that four judges and two court-appointed forensic examiners had found no evidence of misconduct or domestic violence concerning Kassenoff’s children.



Greenberg Traurig initially announced on June 2 that they were reviewing Kassenoff’s status with the firm without divulging further details. The firm acknowledged that the judges involved in Kassenoff’s litigation had carefully examined the evidence, including “some videos,” and ultimately determined that no abuse or misconduct had occurred. Kassenoff had been awarded sole legal custody of the children, further affirming the judges’ belief in his fitness as a parent.



The situation took a dramatic turn when Kassenoff’s terminally ill ex-wife, Catherine Kassenoff, a former federal prosecutor and former special counsel to the governor of New York, posted videos online that showcased Kassenoff engaging in disturbing tirades. The videos, which quickly circulated online and garnered attention from various news outlets such as the New York Post, News12 Westchester, the Daily Mail, Ms. magazine, and Above the Law, captured Kassenoff yelling derogatory remarks, expressing hatred towards Catherine, and making disparaging comments about her appearance. Additionally, Kassenoff declared his refusal to take their daughter, whom he called “spoiled,” to school or extracurricular activities.



The release of these videos sparked widespread condemnation, with Above the Law emphasizing the detrimental impact such behavior can have on children. They underscored the importance of providing a non-toxic environment for children, free from insults and denigration of one parent in the presence of the kids. The children’s emotional reactions, as captured in the videos, served as a powerful reminder of the harm caused by witnessing such rage between caregivers.

However, it is crucial to note that the released videos only represent a fraction of the complex family dynamic and were captured during a highly contentious custody battle. Above the Law cautioned readers against drawing conclusions solely based on these videos, highlighting that there had been previous findings of “manipulative conduct” by Catherine and evidence suggesting false allegations of abuse against Kassenoff.



Kassenoff had filed for divorce in May 2019, seeking sole legal and physical custody of their children. His request was supported by text messages exchanged between Catherine and her friend, who happened to be a lawyer. Catherine subsequently sought court intervention to compel Kassenoff to either return or destroy these messages. However, the New York State Supreme Court’s Appellate Division upheld the decision denying Catherine’s request, ruling that the messages were not protected under attorney-client privilege.



In her pursuit of obtaining the text messages, Catherine also filed a lawsuit in federal court, alleging that Kassenoff had unlawfully gained access to her texts and emails after she had shared her Apple ID with him for a legitimate iTunes purchase on his laptop. However, the federal court dismissed her case in March, deeming it duplicative as the matter had already been litigated in state court.



In their statement on June 11 announcing Kassenoff’s resignation, Greenberg Traurig expressed concern for the well-being of the couple’s three children, recognizing them as the primary victims of this distressing situation. As a gesture of support, the firm pledged to establish a dedicated trust fund, overseen by an independent trustee, solely for the benefit of the children. The funding for this trust will come from voluntary contributions by the firm’s lawyers and staff. The statement concluded by extending well wishes for healing and privacy to the children during this challenging period.



Gus Dimopoulos, the legal representative for Kassenoff, has not yet responded to requests for comments from the ABA Journal.



As the aftermath of this legal battle continues to unfold, it serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of creating a safe and nurturing environment for children amidst contentious divorces. It also highlights the need for legal professionals to conduct themselves with the utmost integrity inside and outside the courtroom, as their actions can have far-reaching consequences for all parties involved.



