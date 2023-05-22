California Takes Strides Towards Establishing an Independent Bar Exam

In a significant move that could reshape the legal landscape, California is considering the development of its own bar exam, replacing the national lawyer licensing test that has been in use for years. The Board of Trustees of the State Bar of California recently endorsed a plan to create an independent bar exam focused on federal and California law rather than adopting an overhauled version of the national bar exam set to launch in 2026. The recommendation has been forwarded to the California Supreme Court, which holds the final decision-making authority regarding the choice of bar exam.



This proposal results from the efforts of the Blue Ribbon Commission on the Future of the Bar Exam, a collaborative initiative between the California Supreme Court and the state bar. After nearly two years of comprehensive study, the 19-member commission presented a series of attorney licensing recommendations in February. One of the key findings was that developing a state-specific bar exam would grant California more control over the testing process, including determining whether it should be administered remotely or in-person. Furthermore, it would offer greater flexibility in assessing California-specific law.



Another notable recommendation put forth by the commission relates to lawyers licensed in other states who are seeking admission in California. The proposal suggests eliminating the requirement for them to sit and pass California’s bar exam, provided they meet certain criteria, such as having practiced law for a minimum number of years.



However, the commission was unable to reach a consensus on establishing an alternative pathway to licensure that does not involve a traditional bar exam. Ideas such as requiring law graduates to undergo supervised practice under an experienced attorney or mandating specific coursework in law school were discussed but did not receive unanimous support.

During the meeting, some members of the state bar board trustees and the public expressed disappointment regarding the absence of an alternative licensure pathway in the commission’s recommendations. As a result, the board has directed the commission members who have been working on alternative pathways to reconvene and develop proposals for consideration later this year.



If California moves forward with developing its own bar exam, it would significantly depart from the current national standardized testing system. This change would grant the state more autonomy in designing an assessment that aligns with its unique legal landscape. By incorporating California-specific law into the exam, aspiring lawyers would be evaluated on their understanding of the laws that govern the state. Additionally, California would have the flexibility to determine the format of the exam, potentially allowing for remote administration, which has become increasingly relevant due to technological advancements and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The decision by the Board of Trustees of the State Bar of California to endorse the plan for an independent bar exam highlights the state’s commitment to ensuring a comprehensive and tailored approach to lawyer licensing. As the recommendation now awaits the decision of the California Supreme Court, legal professionals and aspiring lawyers eagerly anticipate the outcome and its potential implications for their careers.



California’s pursuit of developing its own bar exam is a significant step towards establishing a more independent and state-specific approach to lawyer licensing. By focusing on federal and California law, the state aims to create an exam that better aligns with its unique legal framework. The potential changes in the licensing process could impact aspiring lawyers and contribute to the evolution of legal education and law practice in California.



