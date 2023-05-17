Law Students

New Report Analyzes Gender, Race, and Financial Backgrounds of Law School Admissions
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

In a recent report titled “Legal Education Data Deck: Key trends on access, affordability, and value,” released by the AccessLex Institute, notable findings regarding law school admissions, gender representation, race and ethnicity, and financial aspects were revealed. The report utilized data from reputable sources such as the Law School Admission Council, the National Conference of Bar Examiners, and the U.S. Department of Education.

One of the significant highlights from the report was the increase in law school admissions rates in 2022, marking the first rise in seven years. Among the applicants, 56% were women, 42% were men, and the remaining 2% identified with another gender identity. However, it is worth noting that men continued to have higher admission rates compared to women. The acceptance rate for women stood at 68%, while men had a slightly higher acceptance rate of 71%. Unfortunately, the report did not provide specific data on the admission rates for individuals with another gender identity.

The report also examined admission rates based on race and ethnicity. Among white applicants, 78% received at least one law school admission offer. Other groups that had high acceptance rates included Native Hawaiians or other Pacific Islanders (70%), multiracial applicants (67%), and Asian applicants (67%). Hispanic, Latino, or Puerto Rican applicants had a 58% acceptance rate, while American Indian or Alaskan Native applicants and Black or African American applicants had acceptance rates of 52% and 48%, respectively.

  
What
Where


Financial factors, including law school grants and student loans, were also analyzed in the report. The median grant award for full-time students receiving aid increased from $13,500 in 2013 to $23,000 in 2021. Notably, the percentage of law school graduates using loans to finance their education decreased from 87% in 2004 to 71% in 2016. However, the average cumulative amount of graduate debt rose from $101,400 in 2004 to $141,400 in 2016. Although there was a slight decrease in the average debt amount between 2012 and 2016, with figures dropping from $152,400 to $141,400, student debt remains a significant concern for many law school graduates.

The report also shed light on median salaries for individuals in different types of legal jobs. Bar-pass-required jobs had a median salary of $80,000, while JD-advantage jobs had a median salary of $70,000. The salary data presented in the report was from 2021.

Overall, the report provided valuable insights into the demographics of law school admissions, highlighting disparities in gender representation and varying acceptance rates based on race and ethnicity. The analysis of financial aspects, including grants and student loans, offered a glimpse into the financial challenges law school students and graduates face. As legal education continues to evolve, understanding these trends is crucial for addressing the gaps and promoting equal opportunities within the legal profession.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-TX-Tyler

Looking for entry level associate for help in growing boutique litigation firm.  This position ...

Apply now

Entry level Attorney for Community Association Law Firm in Palm Beach Gardens, FL

USA-FL-Palm Beach Gardens

Kaye Bender Rembaum P.L. has a satellite office located in Palm Beach Gardens, FL The Firm is see...

Apply now

Biotechnology Litigation Associate

USA-DC-Washington

Description: Rothwell Figg, a premier intellectual property law firm in Washington, DC, is seekin...

Apply now

Attorney - Assistant Attorney General

USA-IL-Swansea

The Workers’ Compensation Bureau defends the State of Illinois in workers’ compensation ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Criminal Defense Associate Attorney

USA-UT-Lehi

Lehi office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a criminal defense associate attorney...

Apply Now

Offshore Energy and Marine Litigation Attorney

USA-LA-New Orleans

New Orleans office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an offshore energy and marine ...

Apply Now

Mass Tort Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Los Angeles office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a mass tort attorney with 5-9 ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Unleashing the Power of Generative AI: Davis Polk’s Expertise in Employment Law Offers Insightful Guidance
103
Biglaw

Unleashing the Power of Generative AI: Davis Polk’s Expertise in Employment Law Offers Insightful Guidance
ABA Rule Change Allows Law Students to Take 50% of Classes Online
72
Law Students

ABA Rule Change Allows Law Students to Take 50% of Classes Online
Goldman Sachs’ $215M Settlement for Sex Discrimination Sparks Potential Progress in Gender Equality
70
Public Interest

Goldman Sachs’ $215M Settlement for Sex Discrimination Sparks Potential Progress in Gender Equality
Baker McKenzie Cuts Ties with Tucker Carlson Amidst Fox Discrimination Lawsuit
106
Breaking News

Baker McKenzie Cuts Ties with Tucker Carlson Amidst Fox Discrimination Lawsuit
Final Exam at T14 Law School Disrupted by Stabbing Incident
73
Law Students

Final Exam at T14 Law School Disrupted by Stabbing Incident
Paul Hastings LLP Recognized as IFLR Europe Awards 2023 Team of the Year for Loans
124
Biglaw

Paul Hastings LLP Recognized as IFLR Europe Awards 2023 Team of the Year for Loans
Proskauer Refutes Client’s Claimed $636M Loss, Denies Cut-and-Paste Error as the Cause
72
Biglaw

Proskauer Refutes Client’s Claimed $636M Loss, Denies Cut-and-Paste Error as the Cause
Championing Justice: How a Leading Law Firm Fights Pharmaceutical Patent Abuse with Remarkable Success
61
Biglaw

Championing Justice: How a Leading Law Firm Fights Pharmaceutical Patent Abuse with Remarkable Success
7 Law Schools Make Top 100 in US News Rankings After Methodology Changes
325
Law Students

7 Law Schools Make Top 100 in US News Rankings After Methodology Changes
Dechert Law Firm Implements Staff Reductions, Laying off 55 Lawyers and 43 Business Professionals
126
Breaking News

Dechert Law Firm Implements Staff Reductions, Laying off 55 Lawyers and 43 Business Professionals

Legal Career Resources

May 17, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: DeCotiis, FitzPatrick & Cole, LLP

“Extremely happy with the work environment. Leadership tries hard to work through issues and really cares about employees, whether attorneys or staff. Additionally, the flexibility that the firm offers is very helpful especially as a female attorney with kids. Being […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top