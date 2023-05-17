Lawsuit Reveals Giuliani’s Million-Dollar Job Offer Concealing Hidden Sexual Desire

Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City and one-time personal attorney to former President Donald Trump, is facing yet another legal battle. A lawsuit filed in New York state court in New York County alleges that Giuliani offered a woman named Noelle Dunphy a $1 million annual salary to be the director of business development for his companies in 2019, but it was “a sham motivated by his secret desire to pursue a sexual relationship.”



According to the lawsuit, Giuliani never paid Dunphy the promised salary, citing the need to defer the compensation during his acrimonious divorce. After she was hired, the suit said, Giuliani “made clear that satisfying his sexual demands—which came virtually anytime, anywhere—was an absolute requirement of her employment.”



The suit, which was filed on May 15 and covered by publications such as Law360 and Reuters, further alleges that Giuliani drank excessively, making his behavior unpredictable, and he “took Viagra constantly.” He often forced Dunphy to perform oral sex on him, the suit alleged, and later allegedly pressured her to have intercourse. The suit said that Giuliani sometimes paid Dunphy in increments of no more than $5,000 in cash to tide her over and keep her obedient to him. She was paid no more than $12,000 for two years of work, she said.



What

Where

Search Jobs

Furthermore, the lawsuit claims that Giuliani directed Dunphy not to talk to the FBI and asked Dunphy for help “Googling information about obstruction of justice,” the suit alleged. According to the suit, he also told Dunphy that the team for then-President Donald Trump would claim voter fraud if he lost the 2020 presidential election.

Ready to make a change in your legal career? BCG Attorney Search can help you find the perfect job.

The lawsuit also alleges that Giuliani offered to represent Dunphy for free “in connection with an ongoing dispute arising from an abusive ex-partner,” in what the suit describes as an attempt to further control and manipulate her.



Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Causes of action in the suit include breach of contract, unjust enrichment, violation of New York labor laws, assault, battery, retaliatory discharge, sexual harassment, and gender discrimination.



In response to the allegations, Giuliani spokesperson Ted Goodman told Reuters that Giuliani “unequivocally denies the allegations,” while a Giuliani representative told Law360 that the suit is harassment and an attempt at extortion.



Dunphy’s suit is the latest in a series of legal troubles for Giuliani. In April, the FBI executed a search warrant on Giuliani’s Manhattan apartment and office, seizing electronic devices. The search was reportedly related to an investigation into whether Giuliani violated lobbying laws by working on behalf of foreign officials and entities without registering with the U.S. government. Giuliani has denied any wrongdoing.



Giuliani is also facing a defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems, which alleges that Giuliani made false statements about the company’s voting machines during the 2020 election. Giuliani has asked a judge to dismiss the suit, but the judge has allowed the case to proceed.



Overall, the allegations in Dunphy’s lawsuit paint a disturbing picture of Giuliani’s behavior towards women and his alleged abuse of power. The outcome of this case, as well as Giuliani’s other legal battles, will likely have significant consequences for his reputation and legacy.



MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More