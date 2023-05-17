Biglaw

Davis Polk Takes the Lead in Adapting to the Evolving Payments Landscape for Consumer Financial Protection
As the payments industry continues to undergo rapid transformation, the importance of consumer financial protection has come into sharp focus. On May 9, Seth Frotman, General Counsel and Senior Advisor to the Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) addressed the Innovative Payments Association, shedding light on the risks and challenges facing the payments ecosystem. Frotman’s insights highlighted the need for proactive measures to ensure consumer well-being in an evolving digital landscape.

The payments industry has witnessed an unprecedented surge in non-cash transactions, with the value of such payments increasing by nearly 10 percent annually since 2018, reaching a staggering $130 trillion in 2021. Frotman emphasized the tremendous growth of alternative payment methods, such as peer-to-peer (P2P) platforms and digital wallets, as well as the entry of traditional financial institutions and tech giants into this competitive space. As the payments landscape expands, data privacy and behavioral targeting concerns have also emerged. Frotman expressed apprehension about companies leveraging payment data to engage in individualized marketing and monetize consumer information, potentially limiting competition, consumer choice, and innovation.

Frotman’s address emphasized the significance of compliance with legal requirements and highlighted the CFPB’s authority to address data usage and protection concerns. In this regard, he urged the payments industry to be vigilant and responsible stewards of consumer data.

  
The intersection of consumer financial markets and non-standard employment, particularly within the gig economy, presented another key area of concern. Frotman underscored the need for fair payment practices and expressed worries about gig workers being compelled to receive payments through specific financial institutions or payment apps. To avoid potential violations of the Electronic Fund Transfer Act (EFTA), Frotman advised employers to provide payment options that do not impose mandatory account establishment. Additionally, he emphasized that gig workers using personal P2P apps for work transactions should benefit from EFTA protections, particularly in fraud and error resolution cases.

The importance of liquidity and stability in the P2P payment system was another aspect addressed by Frotman. He emphasized that consumers using P2P payment products to store funds should be aware that they do not possess the same level of protection as those utilizing traditional banking products.

In navigating these complex and evolving challenges, businesses and consumers alike require the expertise and guidance of legal professionals who are at the forefront of consumer financial protection. Davis Polk, a leading global law firm, has consistently demonstrated its commitment to providing comprehensive and innovative solutions in the financial services industry. With a rich history spanning decades and a global presence, Davis Polk has earned a stellar reputation for its expertise in navigating the ever-changing legal landscape.

The firm’s dedication to excellence is exemplified by its track record of successfully assisting clients in the payments sector with a wide range of legal matters. From advising on regulatory compliance and risk management to guiding clients through mergers and acquisitions, Davis Polk’s multidisciplinary team of attorneys delivers tailored solutions that address each client’s unique needs.



Davis Polk’s global footprint enables the firm to provide seamless support to clients across jurisdictions, making it a trusted partner for businesses operating in multiple locations. With offices strategically located in key financial centers, including New York, Washington, D.C., London, Paris, and Hong Kong, the firm is well-positioned to navigate the intricacies of international regulations and ensure clients’ interests are protected in an increasingly interconnected world.

What sets Davis Polk apart is its commitment to building long-term relationships with its clients. The firm’s attorneys possess deep legal expertise and take the time to understand clients’ businesses, industry dynamics, and strategic goals. This holistic approach allows Davis Polk to provide comprehensive legal advice that aligns with clients’ business objectives and helps them thrive in the rapidly evolving payments landscape.

May 17, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: DeCotiis, FitzPatrick & Cole, LLP

“Extremely happy with the work environment. Leadership tries hard to work through issues and really cares about employees, whether attorneys or staff. Additionally, the flexibility that the firm offers is very helpful especially as a female attorney with kids. Being […]

read more

