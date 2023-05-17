Biglaw

Davis Polk Empowers Clients through New York’s Landmark Crypto Legislation
In a significant move to strengthen oversight of the cryptocurrency industry, New York Attorney General Letitia James has unveiled proposed legislation that aims to revolutionize the regulatory landscape. This “landmark legislation” is hailed as the most comprehensive and robust set of regulations on cryptocurrency in the nation. Its objective is to enhance transparency, eliminate conflicts of interest, and introduce investor protection measures that align with existing financial services regulations. The proposed bill marks a pivotal moment for the crypto industry and has far-reaching implications for businesses operating in the state.

Davis Polk, a renowned law firm with a rich history of expertise in financial services and emerging technologies, is at the forefront of guiding clients through the evolving regulatory environment. With offices in New York and other key financial centers around the world, Davis Polk has established itself as a trusted advisor in navigating complex legal frameworks and providing innovative solutions to clients in the crypto space.

The proposed legislation seeks to bolster the regulatory authority of the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) over digital assets, ensuring a more robust oversight framework. This move aligns with Davis Polk’s commitment to promoting regulatory clarity and stability within the cryptocurrency industry. By codifying the NYDFS’s ability to license digital asset brokers, marketplaces, investment advisors, and issuers before conducting business in the state, the legislation lays a solid foundation for responsible and compliant operations.

  
One of the key aspects of the proposed bill is the reinforcement of investor protections. Implementing “know-your-customer” safeguards and prohibiting using the term “stablecoin” without proper backing demonstrate a commitment to safeguarding investors and maintaining market integrity. These measures resonate with Davis Polk’s dedication to protecting clients’ interests and ensuring a level playing field for all market participants.

Furthermore, the legislation addresses conflicts of interest by prohibiting common ownership of crypto issuers, marketplaces, brokers, and investment advisors. Davis Polk recognizes the importance of eliminating conflicts that could compromise the integrity of the crypto ecosystem. By advocating for transparency and accountability, the firm aligns itself with the goals of the proposed bill and the broader interests of the industry.

The proposed legislation also emphasizes the importance of financial reporting and transparency. Companies operating in the crypto industry would be required to publish audited financial statements, undergo independent audits, and provide comprehensive financial reporting. These measures promote investor confidence and reinforce Davis Polk’s commitment to promoting best practices and adherence to regulatory standards.

As New York’s leading law firm, Davis Polk is well-positioned to support clients in navigating the evolving regulatory landscape. With a global network of legal professionals specializing in blockchain technology, fintech, and financial services, the firm can provide tailored legal advice and strategic guidance to clients in the crypto industry.



The New York Senate and Assembly will now carefully consider the proposed bill during the 2023 legislative session. Davis Polk will closely monitor the progress of the legislation, leveraging its extensive experience and legal acumen to provide clients with timely insights and actionable strategies.

In a rapidly evolving crypto industry, the proposed legislation marks a pivotal moment for regulatory oversight and investor protection. Davis Polk stands ready to assist clients in embracing these changes and capitalizing on the opportunities presented by this groundbreaking legislation. With its unparalleled expertise, global presence, and commitment to excellence, Davis Polk is an exceptional partner for businesses looking to navigate the complexities of the crypto landscape while ensuring compliance and driving sustainable growth.

