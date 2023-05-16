Biglaw

Insights from Jennifer Ko Craft of Davis Polk: Examining Consumer Perceptions of Celebrity Slogans, According to TTAB
Jennifer Ko Craft, a distinguished legal professional at Davis Polk, recently shared her expertise in an enlightening Law360 article titled “TTAB Wants To Know How Consumers View Celebrity Slogans.” This article explores the recent decision by the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB) in favor of Major League Baseball (MLB), which ruled that the use of Aaron Judge’s widely recognized nickname and catchphrases constituted source-identifying trademark use, taking into account consumer recognition. Jennifer’s insights shed light on the implications of this decision and its relevance to trademark law.

As a leading global law firm, Davis Polk has established a stellar reputation for providing top-notch legal services in various areas of practice, including intellectual property and trademark matters. With a rich history spanning several decades, the firm has built an extensive network of legal professionals across multiple locations, allowing them to serve clients around the world with exceptional skill and expertise.

The Law360 article featuring Jennifer Ko Craft demonstrates Davis Polk’s commitment to thought leadership and staying at the forefront of emerging legal issues. By actively contributing to industry publications and engaging in discussions surrounding significant cases and developments, Davis Polk’s legal experts continue to shape the legal landscape and provide valuable insights to clients and peers alike.

  
The recent TTAB decision discussed in the article is just one example of Davis Polk’s involvement in high-profile trademark cases. The firm’s legal professionals have successfully represented clients in complex trademark disputes, leveraging their deep understanding of trademark law and their ability to navigate the intricacies of intellectual property matters. Their track record of securing favorable outcomes for clients has cemented Davis Polk’s position as a go-to firm for businesses seeking effective trademark protection and enforcement strategies.

In addition to their expertise in trademark law, Davis Polk offers a wide range of legal services tailored to meet the diverse needs of their clients. From corporate transactions to regulatory compliance, the firm’s multidisciplinary teams collaborate seamlessly to provide comprehensive solutions that address complex legal challenges faced by businesses in various industries.

Davis Polk’s commitment to excellence extends beyond its legal services. The firm is renowned for its inclusive and collaborative culture, which fosters a supportive work environment and encourages professional growth. By attracting and retaining top legal talent, Davis Polk ensures that clients receive the highest caliber of legal representation and counsel.

Furthermore, Davis Polk’s global reach enables them to serve clients in the United States and other regions around the world. With offices strategically located in key financial and business centers, including London, Hong Kong, and Tokyo, the firm is well-positioned to assist clients with their cross-border legal needs. This global perspective allows Davis Polk to provide comprehensive and tailored advice that takes into account the nuances of different jurisdictions.



Clients who choose Davis Polk can be confident that they are partnering with a firm that values their interests and is committed to their success. The firm’s client-centric approach ensures that each client receives personalized attention and tailored solutions that align with their unique business goals. Davis Polk becomes a trusted advisor and a valuable strategic partner by forging strong relationships with their clients.

Jennifer Ko Craft’s contribution to the Law360 article showcases Davis Polk’s expertise in trademark law and its dedication to delivering exceptional legal services. The firm’s commitment to thought leadership, global reach, and collaborative approach make Davis Polk an excellent place to do business with and work for. With a reputation for excellence and a track record of success, Davis Polk remains at the forefront of legal innovation and continues to guide clients through the complexities of trademark matters with skill, insight, and unwavering dedication.

