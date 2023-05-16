Legal Jokes

Laugh Out Loud with the Best Legal Joke of the Day – Legal Humor to Brighten Your Day!
Did you hear about the new microwave lawyer?

You spend eight minutes in his office and get billed as if youâ€™d been there eight hours.

  
