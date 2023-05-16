Biglaw

Davis Polk Leads the Way in DOT’s Adoption of Oral Fluid Testing for Employee Drug and Alcohol Programs
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The U.S. Department of Transportation (D.O.T.) has recently announced significant regulatory changes to its employee drug and alcohol testing program. These updates, detailed in the revised 49 C.F.R. Part 40, include the adoption of oral fluids drug tests as a mandatory testing method. The new regulations, set to take effect on June 1, 2023, will impact approximately 8 million transportation workers and cover various D.O.T. sub-agencies such as the Federal Aviation Administration (F.A.A.), the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), the Federal Railroad Administration (F.R.A.), the Federal Transit Administration (F.T.A.), the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PMHSA), and the Coast Guard.

The D.O.T.’s decision to include oral fluids testing in its program is a direct response to the federal government’s endorsement of this method for federal workers in December 2019. Additionally, the Omnibus Transportation Employee Testing Act required the D.O.T. to align its testing requirements with those established by the Department of Health and Human Services (H.H.S.) for federal workers. While the D.O.T. engaged in a thorough rulemaking process and solicited input from stakeholders, the final regulations reflect the agency’s commitment to safety and compliance in the transportation sector.

With the forthcoming implementation of the oral fluids testing program, employers will have the flexibility to choose the type of sample they collect for drug testing purposes. This change offers advantages for both employers and employees. For instance, when an employee is unable to provide a sufficient urine specimen, an oral fluids test can be administered more efficiently than a second urine collection, saving time and resources. Moreover, alternative specimen collection methods can prevent delays or potential refusals to test, ensuring a smooth testing process.

  
What
Where


The mechanics of oral fluids testing follow strict protocols outlined in Part 40. Trained collectors will assist in collecting and packaging samples to ensure accurate and reliable testing. The regulations also address measures to prevent tampering or substitution of samples. Notably, the use of oral fluids tests as observed collections will eliminate the requirement for same-gender observers, simplifying the testing process. This change is particularly relevant for transgender workers, as oral fluids tests will be the exclusive means of conducting observed specimen collections for this group.

Let us help you advance your legal career – submit your resume to BCG Attorney Search now.

Employers will need to train collectors on administering oral fluids tests, familiarize themselves with the updated federal Custody and Control form, and establish protocols for determining the appropriate tests to administer. The revised regulations emphasize that employers, not collectors, are responsible for determining whether an individual’s conduct constitutes a refusal to test. Consequently, this determination will impact whether a second specimen collection is necessary or if the refusal is documented accordingly.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Furthermore, the updated regulations maintain the allowance for Substance Abuse Professionals (SAPs) to conduct remote evaluations for transportation workers who have violated drug and alcohol testing regulations. While this accommodation initially stemmed from pandemic-related concerns, it is worth noting that as of May 11, 2023, evaluations must be conducted face-to-face unless state licensing permits remote evaluations. Remote evaluations require secure audio/visual technology to facilitate communication between the SAP and the worker.

In parallel with the overarching changes outlined in Part 40, each D.O.T. sub-agency has made specific updates to its drug and alcohol testing program to align with the revised regulations. For example, the FMCSA has modified its regulations to eliminate the regular gathering of drug and alcohol testing history information from prior FMCSA employers. Instead, regulated employers now rely on the Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse, an online database operated by the FMCSA, to access real-time information about commercial driver’s license (CDL) and commercial learner’s permit (C.L.P.) holders’ drug and alcohol program violations. However, it’s important to note that the Clearinghouse does not contain historical drug and alcohol testing data before January 6, 2020.



The implementation of oral fluids testing by the D.O.T. signifies a significant shift in the approach to employee drug and alcohol testing in the transportation industry. This method offers increased efficiency, flexibility, and accuracy in detecting substance abuse. By aligning its regulations with federal standards and leveraging technological advancements such as the Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse, the D.O.T. aims to enhance safety and compliance among transportation workers.

As the June 1, 2023 effective date approaches, employers and employees in the transportation sector should familiarize themselves with the updated regulations, seek appropriate training, and ensure compliance with the revised testing protocols. Adhering to these requirements will not only promote safety on our nation’s roads, rails, and waterways but also contribute to the overall well-being of the transportation workforce.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Community Association Attorney for Law Firm in Broward County

USA-FL-Pompano Beach

Kaye Bender Rembaum, PL located in Pompano Beach is actively seeking a Community Association Attorne...

Apply now

Real Estate Attorney

USA-MA-Springfield

Location:  Springfield, MA Description:  Bulkley Richardson, a thriving and dynam...

Apply now

Wage and Hour Attorney -- Plaintiffs' Litigation Firm in Boston

USA-MA-Boston

Our plaintiffs\' litigation firm, specializing in wage and hour, consumer, and class action cases, i...

Apply now

Paralegal- Real Estate

USA-NJ-Montvale

Commercial Real Estate Paralegal Riverside Abstract a title insurance company servicing attorneys...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Criminal Defense Associate Attorney

USA-UT-Lehi

Lehi office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a criminal defense associate attorney...

Apply Now

Offshore Energy and Marine Litigation Attorney

USA-LA-New Orleans

New Orleans office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an offshore energy and marine ...

Apply Now

Business Associate Attorney

USA-MI-Royal Oak

Royal Oak office of our client seeks a business associate attorney with 2+ years of experience as a ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
ABA Rule Change Allows Law Students to Take 50% of Classes Online
63
Law Students

ABA Rule Change Allows Law Students to Take 50% of Classes Online
Baker McKenzie Cuts Ties with Tucker Carlson Amidst Fox Discrimination Lawsuit
95
Breaking News

Baker McKenzie Cuts Ties with Tucker Carlson Amidst Fox Discrimination Lawsuit
Final Exam at T14 Law School Disrupted by Stabbing Incident
69
Law Students

Final Exam at T14 Law School Disrupted by Stabbing Incident
Paul Hastings LLP Recognized as IFLR Europe Awards 2023 Team of the Year for Loans
109
Biglaw

Paul Hastings LLP Recognized as IFLR Europe Awards 2023 Team of the Year for Loans
Proskauer Refutes Client’s Claimed $636M Loss, Denies Cut-and-Paste Error as the Cause
68
Biglaw

Proskauer Refutes Client’s Claimed $636M Loss, Denies Cut-and-Paste Error as the Cause
7 Law Schools Make Top 100 in US News Rankings After Methodology Changes
321
Law Students

7 Law Schools Make Top 100 in US News Rankings After Methodology Changes
Dechert Law Firm Implements Staff Reductions, Laying off 55 Lawyers and 43 Business Professionals
124
Breaking News

Dechert Law Firm Implements Staff Reductions, Laying off 55 Lawyers and 43 Business Professionals
Proskauer Introduces Fraud Allegation, Accusing Law Firm Executives of Trade Secrets Conspiracy
70
Biglaw

Proskauer Introduces Fraud Allegation, Accusing Law Firm Executives of Trade Secrets Conspiracy
Law Deans Advocate Compromise as LSAT Faces Elimination
170
Law Students

Law Deans Advocate Compromise as LSAT Faces Elimination
Majority of Women Lawyers in BigLaw Would NOT Recommend Legal Careers to Their Daughters
110
Lawyers

Majority of Women Lawyers in BigLaw Would NOT Recommend Legal Careers to Their Daughters

Legal Career Resources

May 12, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Cohen Kinne Valicenti & Cook

Cohen Kinne Valicenti & Cook: The Employee-Friendly Law Firm with Business Ethics at Its Core “A law firm that treats its employees well is more likely to have satisfied clients and achieve long-term success.” – Harrison Barnes, BCG Attorney Search […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top